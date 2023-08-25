The Friends of Willow Creek will hold a trail cleanup beginning at the West Park tennis courts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

State Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, and Skyler Lee are heading up the cleanup committee.

"The trail along the south side of Willow Creek has long been underutilized as a recreational trail and needs a bit of TLC. The trail along its banks is beautiful and could be optimized with just a bit of attention," Steckman said.

Steckman and Lee got on board the committee at Visit Mason City's Tourism on Tap event. There, Dr. Steven Shurtz made a brief presentation looking for volunteer leaders.

Lee recently graduated from Iowa State University and returned to Mason City to live, and the opportunity was welcome.

"It's a little bit of carrying on tradition. My grandfather, Don Lee, did a lot of beautification in East Park. Willow Creek is a trail I've frequented in the past and it may not always feel welcoming and safe to some people. With the expansion of downtown, it's an upgrade that's not only wanted, but necessary," he said.

The Willow Creek Trail runs from North Pierce Avenue to Washington Avenue, meandering along the creek path under trees and cooled by the breeze blowing off the rippling water.

Willow Creek is the "river" in Meredith Willson's River City, a natural wonder of the region.

"It's one of my favorite walking tails in the city," Steckman said.

Friends of Willow Creek is an offshoot of the City's Active Living and Transportation Committee headed by Schurtz. It works closely with the Human Powered Trails Committee, which will provide much of the work involved in the cleanup.

Schurtz is pleased to have Steckman and Lee in the volunteer leadership positions.

"Those two have done an amazing job coordinating the trail cleanup," he said. "They have managed to bring everyone together for a big job made small."

Volunteers from Human Powered Trails will cut brush with a mower and weed cutter ahead of time, and there will be jobs for everyone. Volunteers should come prepared with work shoes, long pants and sleeves and a willingness to get a little dirty.

"We will supply garbage bags, water, snacks, and rubber gloves," Steckman said. "Helpful equipment includes rakes, pruning tools, shovels, weed eaters, and anything else you may feel would be useful for this beautification project."

The trail runs beneath a number of bridges, and near the tennis courts behind Habitat for Humanity is a graffitti'd space that has the potential for a new mural from Zoie Papouchis. Papouchis has made her mark on locations all around town with her Prairie School-style murals.

The trail cleanup is an excellent opportunity for students looking for silver cord hours or any other volunteer who would like to see the trail brought to it's full potential.