The City of Mason City Water Supply Division will be flushing water mains in the Northeast quadrant of the city; the affected area is east of Federal Avenue and north of Highway 122, according to a press release.

Flushing will begin on Monday, Sept. 18, and is expected to continue through Friday, Sept 29th.

Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink. Caution should be used when washing clothing since the discolored water may cause staining.

The public is asked to not park near or across from fire hydrants during this time. If citizens have questions, please contact the Water Supply Division at 641-421-3685.