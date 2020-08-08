Mason City vigil for Jane Schreur honors a 'courageous woman,' 'beautiful soul'

At other turns, the missing was quieter but no less potent: A younger cousin, Americus, walked as far downstream as possible to release a solitary heart-shaped balloon into the evening wind. No one else on the curlicue of rocks, just her alone with memories of Jane.

But so much of the grieving process is communal, and so it was during Jane's vigil.

Perhaps the clearest evidence of those connections came when the family brought out "I'll Be Missing You." Originally an ode to the departed Notorious B.I.G. that's since become a fixture in times of mourning, "I'll Be Missing You" played as Jane's younger sister Sueann and their mom huddled around the semicircle of photos and flowers they'd carefully arranged. As the words Cindy sang became overwhelmed by grief, Sueann put her in a tender bear hug. To almost take up the torch, other family came forth to sing the words of the chorus:

"Every step I take, every move I make, every single day, every time I pray, I'll be missin' you. Thinkin' of the day when you went away, what a life to take, what a bond to break I'll be missin' you."