Gamers in North Iowa have a new way to meet friends and play video games thanks to Chris Duryee's vision.

He's built a high quality, visually appealing video gaming lounge in his basement called The Players Hub. With plans to move to storefront in October, Duryee is pleased with the reception he's received to his idea so far.

"I used to travel a lot for work and I'd see these gaming lounges in other cities. It sounds funny, but I'm not a hardcore gamer, I just like to get a few hours in here and there," he said.

That's one of the reasons the idea of a lounge drew him in. "$60 a game is a lot to drop if you don't know if you're gonna like it. You can get an hour here for just $5 and give it a test run," he said.

So far his clientele has been mainly adults looking for a little relaxation. The racing simulator is very popular, but folks are happy to jump on Fortnite or play a round of Call of Duty until their turn comes.

He's hosted birthday and even LAN parties. "We're really looking forward to having a storefront," he said. "We've seen mostly adults because the lounge is located in our home and parents are reluctant to leave their kids. We're out on the southeast corner of town, so there's not a lot of traffic coming through. Plus, my basement doesn't hold that many people."

Duryee said he's working with the city to find a location on the back side of Southbridge Mall that would make the lounge more accessible for customers.

"I love the idea of being behind the mall. It's centrally located, plenty of foot traffic and if the mall turns into the family destination they have planned, we can only benefit from that," he said.

Until that deal is closed, Duryee and his wife, Raven, are pleased to welcome video gamers of all stripes to The Players Hub. The lounge features up-to-date consoles and PCs with the hottest games already downloaded. With comfortable gaming chairs and led lighting, it's a haven for serious and casual gamers alike.

Duryee isn't all about the future, though. His vision includes retro gaming on consoles like the Super Nintendo, SEGA and others. "Oh, once we move, we'll be adding all that stuff in," he said.

Preparing the lounge was an exercise in technology, but Duryee sees The Players Hub as a way for people to connect with others who have similar interests. "We've got Now & Then, Leaf Green and Oakleaf and they've all got their own thing, like cards, D&D or collectible, this is just a community for video gamers," said Duryee.

The Players Hub has machines set up to stream games on sites like Twitch and YouTube. Many games like APEX Legends and Fortnite host tournaments online as well. Duryee wants people to have the chance to try out lots of options at his lounge.

"A lot of times, it doesn't make sense to invest in the console, the games, the accessories if you only play once or twice a week. I just wanted to create an affordable way for people to enjoy gaming and have a sense of kinship. Everybody used to go to Aladdin's Castle in the mall," he said. "You could just go up and play for a couple of hours. I want to bring back that feeling."

The Players Hub is open in its current location at 543 18th St. SE in Mason City after 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and after noon on Saturday and Sunday. Call 641-430-0012 to book parties or reserve a time.