Mason City is gearing up for a weekend of festivities and remembrances. While the 84th North Iowa Band Festival often is an attention grabber, Memorial Day weekend has been celebrated by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association since 1921.

Memorial Day is an occasion to memorialize those who died in U.S. wars. What began as a simple act of laying flowers on the graves of the departed after World War I has become a national celebration of freedom and sacrifice.

Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29, feature events built around themes of freedom and sacrifice.

At noon Sunday, American Legion Riders from Albert Lea, Minnesota, will bring an American flag to the Mason City All Vets Center, 1603 S. Monroe Ave., on an early leg of the Patriot Tour.

The Patriot Tour is an all-volunteer effort from Patriot Nation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for military veterans and their families who are facing financial struggles. The group escorts an American flag across the country for 115 days to raise money. The tour kicks off Saturday.

It is the seventh year Mason City has been an official stop on the tour. Flag bearer Danny Rohr and riders from Mason City will escort the flag to its next stop at Zylstra Harley Davidson in Ames.

Kyle Easley has been a part of the ride since the beginning. While he did not serve in the armed forces, he feels a duty to recognize our nation's veterans. "I did have the honor of taking the flag one year. It was a very emotional experience and a high honor. The flag ride is a way to raise funds, draw attention and say thank you to those who gave," Easley said.

The Nation of Patriots is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization, and 100% of the donations go to support veterans in need. Free-will donations will be accepted on site, or make a donation at www.nationofpatriots.com.

Memorial Day services conducted by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association will be Monday with assembly at 9:15 a.m. and services beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, 1224 S. Washington Ave.

Activities will include the Mason City High School Concert Band, a vocal performance by Samantha Pang of Newman High School, invocation and benediction by Chaplain Norris Hughes, a Boy Scout reading of the Gettysburg Address and flag salute.

Mayor Bill Schickel will deliver the Mayor’s Proclamation. A reading by Jim Wolf representing the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and a wreath-laying ceremony by several patriotic organizations also are planned.

The guest speaker will be Leon Christianson, Marine Corps League associate member. Christianson actively participated in building the Lake Mills veterans monument, eight Honor Flights to Washington, D.C., Committee to Welcome Home Viet Nam Veterans Operation LZ, Toys for Tots and the NIACC Foundation.

A car caravan will proceed from Elmwood to Memorial Park Cemetery for a brief program with refreshments served after the ceremony at the All Vets Center.

Cecil Foell, president of the All Vets Center board, invites the public after the ceremony for a light lunch and to tour the newly remodeled facility. "The public is always welcome at the All Vets Center," Foell said.