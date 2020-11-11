Mason City Veterans Day goes on despite pandemic

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a low wind that made an already chilly day feel just a bit colder, about two dozen people turned out to Mason City's Central Park on Wednesday morning to pay tribute to military veterans in the area who had served.
Though this year's remembrance had noticeable differences from previous years — everyone was masked up and mostly standing apart — the actual order of ceremonies stayed the same.
There were small flags placed into the ground surrounding the park's monument section that ran right up to the center speaking area where Mason City vets were stationed with a portable speaker system.
As is custom, things began with the familiar refrain: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Once the Pledge of Allegiance concluded and folks removed their hands from over their hearts, ceremony officials set a wreath on the monument that said, "Prayer for our men and women in military service."
After they placed the wreath and observed a full minute of silence, Norris Hughes, a chaplain for the Mason City Honor Guard, stepped forward to give the invocation. He began by saying, "Oh God, our heavenly father, you have blessed us with brave men and women who are willing to protect our freedom."
Near the end, he asked that those in attendance would "forever be reminded of the ultimate sacrifice made on behalf of the American people."
To complement the morning memorial, an afternoon gathering was held at the park to dedicate the military-themed statue "Stand for the Flag" as it becomes part of Mason City's permanent collection.
A sizeable crowd that included area veterans and elected officials attended the ceremonial unveiling of the piece, which is seated just southeast of the memorial.
"This sculpture actually came to Mason City and was in the 2018-2019 (Sculptures on Parade) exhibit and it finished second place in the People's Choice balloting," said Mason City Chamber president Robin Anderson.
"I was so sure that it belonged in Mason City, that it actually kept me company in my office for about six months - we didn't take it back to the artist," Anderson said.
A handful of Sculptures on Parade pieces have been added to Mason City's permanent collection, but because the statues can cost tens of thousands of dollars, the city primarily looks to businesses or private citizens for sponsorship of such pieces.
The statue, which depicts a saluting Vietnam-era military amputee, was offered to Mason City Clinic for purchase, Anderson said. Dr. Mark Mulkey, a plastic surgeon at the clinic, and his wife, Judy, undertook the cost of the art piece.
"The American Republic stands today as the greatest and most exceptional, most virtuous nation in the history of the world due to the courage of our men and women veterans," Mark Mulkey said.
"All Americans living today are the heirs of this magnificent legacy. We are the descendants of the most daring and courageous people ever to walk on the face of the earth."
