Mason City Veterans Day goes on despite pandemic

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a low wind that made an already chilly day feel just a bit colder, about two dozen people turned out to Mason City's Central Park on Wednesday morning to pay tribute to military veterans in the area who had served.

Though this year's remembrance had noticeable differences from previous years — everyone was masked up and mostly standing apart — the actual order of ceremonies stayed the same.

There were small flags placed into the ground surrounding the park's monument section that ran right up to the center speaking area where Mason City vets were stationed with a portable speaker system.

As is custom, things began with the familiar refrain: "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Once the Pledge of Allegiance concluded and folks removed their hands from over their hearts, ceremony officials set a wreath on the monument that said, "Prayer for our men and women in military service."