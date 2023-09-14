The Mason City Council has designated Trick-or-Treat night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the city. Residents are encouraged to watch carefully as children roam the town in search of candy.
The city of Mason City offers these tips on trick-or-treating safety:
Costumes
- Make sure your trick-or-treater is visible in the dark. Wear glow sticks or glow necklaces, and put reflective tape on costumes.
- Put your child's name, address, and phone number within their costume in case they get lost.
- Secure hats and wigs, and keep them out of eyes. When crossing the street, wear masks on the top of your head or remove them.
- Keep long costumes and tails away from open flames and jack-o-lanterns.
- Make sure artificial weapons don't look authentic, and remind kids how to be safe with a toy weapon: Never point it at another person, and never say it is real.
Treats
- Adults should check candy for signs of tampering and throw away anything unwrapped. When in doubt, throw it out.
- If harmful items are found, notify the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421.3636.
Trick-or-treating
- A supervising parent or guardian should accompany children.
- Trick-or-treat on well-lit streets in your own neighborhood, and carry a flashlight. Only go to homes that have porch lights on.
- Never enter a stranger’s house or accept a ride from a stranger.
- Walk on the sidewalk and always cross at intersections.
- Use caution around unfamiliar animals or pets.
Parent pointers
- Before trick-or-treating, take a picture of your child with and without their costume.
- Set a curfew so your child and the supervising adult know when to return home. Make sure your child knows how to access a phone.
- Explain to your children the difference between tricks and vandalism.
- Check www.iowasexoffender.com for sex offenders in the area where your kids will be trick-or-treating.
Resident pointers
- Avoid driving through residential areas during trick-or-treat time unless necessary and use caution.
- Turn on your exterior garage lights for added safety, even if you are not handing out candy.
- Turn on your front door lights if you are passing out treats.
- Secure your pets and make sure they are wearing collars and ID tags.