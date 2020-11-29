Mason City treatment org, Dads with a Purpose, works to bring families together

When Mason City native Kevin Valentine was in the thick of his drug and alcohol problems, using rent money to buy methamphetamine and going in and out of jail, he couldn't have imagined where he'd be now.

Those problems were a constant for him. At the age of seven, when he was largely being raised by his older brother, Valentine said he was taking sips of Crown Royal in the purple drawstring bag. By 20, Valentine said that he tried meth for the first time and it got its hooks into him.

From there it was a string of jail stays and failed treatments while seeing more and more of his family, especially his older children, want to spend less and less time around him.

"I did not see that drugs and alcohol were the problem. Everything else around me was the problem... It was always someone else," Valentine said.

Eventually, Valentine was able to get clean about five-and-a-half years ago and while he was in treatment, someone raised the idea to him about a sober-living house that would allow for children to visit. The idea was compelling enough to Valentine that he used the connections he'd made to see if such a thing could work.