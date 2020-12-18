Mason City transit closed on Christmas, garbage pick-up days change

With the holiday season now in full effect, the city of Mason City is making some tweaks to its operations next week.
According to a press release from the city: On Christmas Day, the Mason City Transit & Region 2 Transit System (including the "Midnight Special") will not be operating. And Christmas Eve, the fixed-route service will shut down one hour early.
In addition to the transit changes, the city also announced in the release that residents who normally have sanitation services on Friday will have collection on Wednesday, December 23, instead.
For the time around New Year's Eve, similar alterations will happen as well.
Transit won't be operating on Jan. 1 and Friday sanitation collections will be moved to Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Finally, city offices will be closed on both Christmas and New Year's Day in observance of the holidays.
Since early December, Mason City Hall has been closed to the general public out of concern for city staff which has dealt with absentee issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
