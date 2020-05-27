Mason City to let its emergency COVID-19 proclamation expire

One thing Cerro Gordo Public Health has continued to do as more businesses and programs consider re-opening is offer advice on distancing or processing customers.

In some cases that's meant telling people that a re-opening or an event just doesn't make sense at this present time.

Hanft acknowledged that having to have conversations about canceling something as big as the Clear Lake Fourth of July festivities makes for the "hardest part" of the job but that such moves are appropriate based on existing public health standards.

Such decisions don't happen in a vacuum and both Hanft and Schickel are aware of that.

When asked about the North Iowa Fair also being canceled this week, Schickel reflected on the loss before putting it in greater context.

"It’s a big concern," Schickel said. "It’s a loss of building community, loss of visitors but it is nothing compared to people that are experiencing illness or experiencing death because of this pandemic."

