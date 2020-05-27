Mason City to let its emergency COVID-19 proclamation expire

The gradual re-opening continues.
More than two months since Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel proclaimed a ban on public gatherings over 10 people as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor announced at a weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon that that proclamation would be allowed to expire on June 1.
According to Schickel, part of the reason for the move is to better accommodate open-air dining as well as summer sports which are allowed to resume June 15.
But with that move, Schickel made clear that not everything should change.
"I strongly encourage residents to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines," Schickel said near the top of the Zoom meeting with Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft and Deputy Director of the University of Iowa’s Injury Prevention Research Center Lisa Roth.
In addition to that urging, Schickel also made sure to tell people that as they continue to traipse toward some sense of normalcy they still need to pay attention to state and local guidelines from public health departments.
One thing Cerro Gordo Public Health has continued to do as more businesses and programs consider re-opening is offer advice on distancing or processing customers.
In some cases that's meant telling people that a re-opening or an event just doesn't make sense at this present time.
Hanft acknowledged that having to have conversations about canceling something as big as the Clear Lake Fourth of July festivities makes for the "hardest part" of the job but that such moves are appropriate based on existing public health standards.
Such decisions don't happen in a vacuum and both Hanft and Schickel are aware of that.
When asked about the North Iowa Fair also being canceled this week, Schickel reflected on the loss before putting it in greater context.
"It’s a big concern," Schickel said. "It’s a loss of building community, loss of visitors but it is nothing compared to people that are experiencing illness or experiencing death because of this pandemic."
