Mason City to get new aquatic playground

Side by Side: Clear Lake & Mason City aquatic projects

In early July, the city of Clear Lake had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new splash pad at its City Beach. On Tuesday, July 21, the Mason City Council approved plans to build a new playground at the local aquatic center. Here's how they compare:

Cost: The splash pad in Clear Lake was part of a second phase of an enhancement project that was listed at $1,087,000 in January. The Mason City playground will cost about $100,000.

Longevity: The Clear Lake splash pad replaced improvements from 2007 while the Mason City playground is taking the place of a 17-year-old piece of equipment.

Timeline: Peterson Construction had been working at the Clear Lake site since February after it was awarded the second phase of the project in January and the splash pad was premiered in July. The Mason City playground will be usable for the 2021 season as the aquatic center is currently closed because of COVID-19