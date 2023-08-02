The city of Mason City will be closing South Taft Avenue to through traffic for approximately two weeks beginning Wednesday, August 2, according to a press release.
The closure is necessary for the street panel repairs on South Taft Avenue, which are part of the City’s annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement Program.
contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605 with questions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robin McClelland
City County Government Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today