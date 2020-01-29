Mason City suspends alternate side parking, for now

A small bit of good winter weather news for Mason City residents came late-Wednesday morning: for the foreseeable future, there's no need to worry about what side of the street to park on.
At 11:45 a.m., Mason City officials put out a release to let people know that the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will be suspended until further notice.
The decision comes in light of current forecasts that don't show much in the way of precipitation, for Mason City, on the horizon. So the days of doing the calculus of odd number and even number are over. For now.
Information on alternate side parking is available on the City’s website at www.masoncity.net or via the alternate side parking telephone line: (641) 424-7188.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.