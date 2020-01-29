You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City suspends alternate side parking, for now
0 comments
breaking top story

Mason City suspends alternate side parking, for now

{{featured_button_text}}
Blizzard 1

A man uses a snow blower to remove plowed snow from around a parked vehicle last March in Mason City.

A small bit of good winter weather news for Mason City residents came late-Wednesday morning: for the foreseeable future, there's no need to worry about what side of the street to park on. 

At 11:45 a.m., Mason City officials put out a release to let people know that the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will be suspended until further notice.

The decision comes in light of current forecasts that don't show much in the way of precipitation, for Mason City, on the horizon. So the days of doing the calculus of odd number and even number are over. For now. 

Information on alternate side parking is available on the City’s website at www.masoncity.net or via the alternate side parking telephone line: (641) 424-7188. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News