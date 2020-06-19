Mason City Superintendent Versteeg earns 2.5% raise

In a rare turn for a public official, the school board in open session this week, conducted Superintendent Dave Versteeg's annual performance review.
In most districts, such reviews are undertaken in a session closed to the public, but board President Jodi Draper said that Versteeg had requested the evaluation take place in full light.
"I know it is a bit awkward," Versteeg told board members. "But not much of the public sees this work, so I think it's good to do."
Discussion centered around 10 key areas listed in a performance document shared with the board, with each area earning its own rating that contributed to the overall. The 10 areas are: use of available data to establish instructional program goals, use of research/best practices to improve educational programming, providing leadership (two different areas), communication, monitoring effectiveness of curriculum, instruction and assessment, providing for professional development, addressing issues, managing fiscal and physical resources and fostering good relationships.
The board unanimously approved a 2.5% increase in pay, raising the superintendent's salary to $193,623 from $188,900, not including benefits.
The original document the board had in its packet, and to which it referred throughout its discussion on Monday night, has not been made public, despite the legal requirement the district do so. The document that was made public two days after the meeting, according to the district, was shared after having been "proofed and finalized." It did not contain any of the ratings that were discussed on Monday night.
Board members were effusive in their praise of the superintendent's performance in the last year, pointing to his work moving the field house project forward after years of discussion, managing the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, selecting and implementing a new instructional series for K-6 math, and overseeing the implementation of a new pay matrix for non-union employees.
Communication with the board, staff and the public was particularly lauded.
"Your use of social media is a real plus," said board member Alan Steckman. "I just really want to emphasize that."
One area of concern, raised by board member Brent Seaton, was that while officials are good about providing regular updates on where the district stands financially, it's not always the case with academics.
"I think we have these goals and we definitely talk ... but it would be good at any given time to see where we're at academically," Seaton said.
Versteeg joins Clear Lake's Doug Gee as one of the top-paid superintendents in North Iowa. The average salary for a full-time public schools superintendent in 2019-2020 -- the last year for which data was available -- was $159,386 in Iowa, according to Department of Education data.
Gee's salary was $198,255 in 2019-2020. Others include $182,165 for Hampton-Dumont, $173,275 for Humboldt, $172,944 for Webster City-Stratford, $168,450 for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, $152,380 for Algona and $150,000 for Iowa Falls-Alden. In 2019-2020, the Charles City superintendent made $153,882, the Forest City superintendent earned $173,630 and the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura superintendent made $175,000.
