Mason City Superintendent Versteeg earns 2.5% raise

In a rare turn for a public official, the school board in open session this week, conducted Superintendent Dave Versteeg's annual performance review.

In most districts, such reviews are undertaken in a session closed to the public, but board President Jodi Draper said that Versteeg had requested the evaluation take place in full light.

"I know it is a bit awkward," Versteeg told board members. "But not much of the public sees this work, so I think it's good to do."

Discussion centered around 10 key areas listed in a performance document shared with the board, with each area earning its own rating that contributed to the overall. The 10 areas are: use of available data to establish instructional program goals, use of research/best practices to improve educational programming, providing leadership (two different areas), communication, monitoring effectiveness of curriculum, instruction and assessment, providing for professional development, addressing issues, managing fiscal and physical resources and fostering good relationships.

The board unanimously approved a 2.5% increase in pay, raising the superintendent's salary to $193,623 from $188,900, not including benefits.