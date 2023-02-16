Last November, North Iowa residents gathered in an emotional send-off for the deploying soldiers held at the North Iowa Events Center. Friends and family said goodbye for an estimated year-long overseas mission. Prior to their arrival in Poland, the company stationed briefly at Fort Hood, Texas, for final training and readiness checks.

The 1133rd Transportation Co. transports equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces and was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, and the global war on terrorism. In the current deployment, nearly 160 troops from the company, headquartered in Mason City, are in Poland in support of "Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce."