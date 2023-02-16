Mason City seniors Zane Redfern and Ely Lugar knew they wanted to give back as part of their senior project, and these long-time hockey players know a thing or two about traveling away from home. So when teammate and family friend Ben Platts' father deployed to Poland with the 1133rd Transportation Co., they knew just how to help.
The students are collecting personal care items for soldiers deployed from North Iowa.
"We're sending simple items, toothpaste, floss and soap," Redfern said. "We did some research on other stuff people can use, things so they can feel human." The two 17-year-olds wanted to make an impact with a unique service project while paying back a debt they feel they owe. "These guys are fighting for us, and we wanted to give back," he added.
Lugar sees care packages as a way to "help with donations for people who need them." The boys have begun their project by placing flyers around the campus of Mason City High School. Students are encouraged to drop donated items in the administration office. Senior projects are a requirement at MCHS, something Redfern describes as an opportunity for kids to make a difference in the community and learn something in the process.
Last November, North Iowa residents gathered in an emotional send-off for the deploying soldiers held at the North Iowa Events Center. Friends and family said goodbye for an estimated year-long overseas mission. Prior to their arrival in Poland, the company stationed briefly at Fort Hood, Texas, for final training and readiness checks.
The 1133rd Transportation Co. transports equipment and supplies in support of U.S. and NATO forces and was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, and the global war on terrorism. In the current deployment, nearly 160 troops from the company, headquartered in Mason City, are in Poland in support of "Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce."
Items requested for care packages include: personal care products such as body and face wash, dental products, hand sanitizer and foot powder; entertainment items including AAA and AA batteries, puzzle books like Sudoku, word search and crosswords, and pencils; snacks and treats like sunflower seeds, Twizzlers and M&M's, being especially portable.
Lugar and Redfern both suggest high quality socks as a choice for soldiers as well as small games and entertainment. "Anything that can remind them of home," adds Lugar. The United States Department of Defense does not operate a care package program for soldiers, but their website thanks citizens and organizations for their concern and effort in supporting the well-being of actively deployed service members.
Staff Sergeant Randy Hakes, Rear Detachment NCO-IC, of the 1133rd expressed his gratitude for the boys efforts. "It's outstanding. Any support that our community members can offer to our overseas troops is appreciated. It's a patriotic thing to do. I'm especially glad to see it from young people."
Donations also can be dropped off at three hockey events at the Mason City Arena:
7:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 — North Iowa Bulls vs. Aberdeen.
2:10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 — Mason City Toros vs. New Ulm.
6:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25 — Mason City Mohawks JV and varsity vs. Des Moines Capitals.