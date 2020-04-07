Mason City students head back to school -- sort of -- on April 13

The solution? Teachers will work together as a team to assign one task per content area each week. For students in grades K-4, the task should take no more than 20 minutes; for someone in high school it will be about 45 minutes.

"We'll also be working with building principals to have teachers set up virtual office hours," Pecinovsky said. "There will also be a website accessible to both teachers and families that will go live on Monday."

Director Jacob Schweitzer said he likes to play the parent in these scenarios.

"So as a parent, how is the district going to communicate with me," he asked.

Versteeg said he plans to send out a video message as well as texts and email messages on where to find the content and how to access it.

Pecinovsky said she sent out a survey to district families about access to technology and the internet, and also plans to follow up with families that didn't respond.

Schweitzer again played the parent, noting that a lot of students left their school-issued notebook or laptop in their lockers before spring break, and now, because schools are closed, could not access them.