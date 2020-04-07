Mason City students head back to school -- sort of -- on April 13

The details are as yet a little muddy, but the intention is clear: Mason City Schools will offer some sort of educational experience for students starting on April 13.
Last week, after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools closed until at least April 30, the state Department of Education released guidelines on how to continue to offer educational experiences to students. Districts must submit their choice of three options to the state by Friday.
At the Board of Education's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Dave Versteeg said the district immediately rejected the option to essentially do nothing during the closure, which would then require the district to make up the days missed.
Instead, he said the district will engage in voluntary educational experience with the goal of switching to required, for credit learning to begin for at least some grades on May 1.
The state Legislature waived instructional days' requirements, which means none of the days school was out will have to be made up.
Susan Pecinovsky, director of curriculum and instruction for Mason City, said staff is currently learning how to prepare content for online learning. The conundrum lies in making sure the students are learning without creating more stress for them in already stressful circumstances.
The solution? Teachers will work together as a team to assign one task per content area each week. For students in grades K-4, the task should take no more than 20 minutes; for someone in high school it will be about 45 minutes.
"We'll also be working with building principals to have teachers set up virtual office hours," Pecinovsky said. "There will also be a website accessible to both teachers and families that will go live on Monday."
Director Jacob Schweitzer said he likes to play the parent in these scenarios.
"So as a parent, how is the district going to communicate with me," he asked.
Versteeg said he plans to send out a video message as well as texts and email messages on where to find the content and how to access it.
Pecinovsky said she sent out a survey to district families about access to technology and the internet, and also plans to follow up with families that didn't respond.
Schweitzer again played the parent, noting that a lot of students left their school-issued notebook or laptop in their lockers before spring break, and now, because schools are closed, could not access them.
"We're discussing that with principals," Pecinovsky said. "We haven't communicated that yet but we will resolve it in the next week."
Before the Committee of the Whole meeting, the Board of Education convened in a special session to enact policies to clear the way for some of the decision-making that needs to happen while the district is closed.
One of those covered how to compensate nonexempt hourly employees. Superintendent Versteeg recommended all staff who were out of work from March 16 to April 10 be placed on paid administrative leave. The board unanimously agreed, and approved memoranda of understanding with each group's union.
The board also unanimously approved a contract modification for members of the Mason City Education Association that compensates teachers for instructional days missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Board President Jodi Draper pointed out the moves do not add anything to the district's expenditures since the pay was already part of the year's budget.
