Mason City students gear up for April 13 voluntary school start

"We know that the safety, health, and well-being of our students and their families is of utmost concern," the district wrote in a message to families on its website. "Please understand that the district is not requiring any student participation at this time, all opportunities are voluntary. These directions are simply meant to provide support for any family wishing to have their child engage in online learning."

Families of students in grades pre-K-2 should watch their mailboxes for print packets of volunteer learning, which should hit mailboxes beginning Monday. The materials will also be available on the district's website.

Grades 3-12 will be offered online opportunities as well as printed materials, if requested. These are the students who can pick up Chromebooks; distribution of those will continue from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, with specific directions for each building on the district's website.

But before students can pick up the Chromebook, their parents/guardians will need to answer a series of questions before coming for pickup. If you answer "yes" to any of the following questions and are unable to pick up your child’s Chromebook, call your building principal to arrange a separate pick up.