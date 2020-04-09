Mason City students gear up for April 13 voluntary school start

A long line of cars queued up along the street near Lincoln Intermediate School on Thursday afternoon, with family members behind the wheel, ready to pick up a Chromebook for next Monday.
Voluntary school starts then and Mason City Community Schools principals, teachers and administrators are scrambling this week to simultaneously adapt curriculum, prepare materials and learn the technology needed to help kids continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools closed until the end of April. At the same time, the state's Department of Education released guidelines for schools to continue connecting with students, using either a voluntary or required study track.
Mason City is choosing the former, at least until April 30.
On Monday April 13, families will find a link to the available resources on the district’s website (masoncityschools.org). Families without the ability to access digital content, should contact their building principal to request printed materials.
On the site, teachers will provide weekly educational opportunities and be available for any support or questions regarding the work. Teachers will also engage with district families through email, Google Classroom, Seesaw and will also post office hours and sharing contact information.
"We know that the safety, health, and well-being of our students and their families is of utmost concern," the district wrote in a message to families on its website. "Please understand that the district is not requiring any student participation at this time, all opportunities are voluntary. These directions are simply meant to provide support for any family wishing to have their child engage in online learning."
Families of students in grades pre-K-2 should watch their mailboxes for print packets of volunteer learning, which should hit mailboxes beginning Monday. The materials will also be available on the district's website.
Grades 3-12 will be offered online opportunities as well as printed materials, if requested. These are the students who can pick up Chromebooks; distribution of those will continue from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, with specific directions for each building on the district's website.
But before students can pick up the Chromebook, their parents/guardians will need to answer a series of questions before coming for pickup. If you answer "yes" to any of the following questions and are unable to pick up your child’s Chromebook, call your building principal to arrange a separate pick up.
Have you in the past 14 days traveled internationally? Have you in the past 14 days traveled outside of Iowa? Have you in the past 14 days been in contact with someone diagnosed with or quarantined for COVID-19? Have you had a fever (temp greater than 100.4 degrees F) in the last 3 days? Do you have a cough? Do you have any shortness of breath?
