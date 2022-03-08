Mason City Student Senate reveals mascot finalists

The Mason City High School Student Senate revealed the three mascot finalists.

The three options were announced on Tuesday: the Majors, the Monarchs, and the Riverhawks. The three were chosen off of the five criteria points set by the students and staff: strength and power, versatility, originality, relationship to Mason City, and uniqueness.

Students voted on submitted mascot ideas that best fit the criteria, and the top choices were narrowed from there.

A polling will take place on Thursday of all the students in the district, kindergarten through twelfth grade, on which one they believe should be the next mascot.

Student Senate will have a recommendation by spring break next week, which they will present to the Mason City School Board.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.