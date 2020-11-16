Mason City State Senator Amanda Ragan named whip for Iowa Democrats

On Sunday, Iowa Senate Democrats got together to choose their leadership for the forthcoming 2021 legislative session.

For the top of the slate, Senate Democrats chose first-term state Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville as minority leader. Second-in-command, as minority whip, will be state Sen. Amanda Ragan, who represents the Mason City area.

"I am honored to have been elected Senate Minority Whip for the next session of the Iowa Legislature. The trust my colleges have placed in me is very gratifying," Ragan said via email. "I consider it a privilege to represent my North Iowa constituents in the Iowa Senate and will continue to work hard to find solutions to their concerns in 2021."

Ragan was previously chosen as a minority whip in 2016 when Rob Hogg, an attorney from Cedar Rapids, was tapped to Iowa Senate Democrats.

Along with Wahls and Ragan, Iowa Democrats selected five assistant leaders for the 2021 session: Nate Boulton of Des Moines, Bill Dotzler of Waterloo, Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Herman Quirmbach of Ames and Jackie Smith of Sioux City.