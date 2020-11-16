 Skip to main content
Mason City State Senator Amanda Ragan named whip for Iowa Democrats
Sen. Amanda Ragan speaks on behalf of constituents and non-profit organizations at a public forum on May 2, 2019, to address concerns about a 25% rate increase request from Alliant Energy.

On Sunday, Iowa Senate Democrats got together to choose their leadership for the forthcoming 2021 legislative session. 

For the top of the slate, Senate Democrats chose first-term state Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville as minority leader. Second-in-command, as minority whip, will be state Sen. Amanda Ragan, who represents the Mason City area.

"I am honored to have been elected Senate Minority Whip for the next session of the Iowa Legislature.  The trust my colleges have placed in me is very gratifying," Ragan said via email. "I consider it a privilege to represent my North Iowa constituents in the Iowa Senate and will continue to work hard to find solutions to their concerns in 2021."

Ragan was previously chosen as a minority whip in 2016 when Rob Hogg, an attorney from Cedar Rapids, was tapped to Iowa Senate Democrats.

Along with Wahls and Ragan, Iowa Democrats selected five assistant leaders for the 2021 session: Nate Boulton of Des Moines, Bill Dotzler of Waterloo, Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Herman Quirmbach of Ames and Jackie Smith of Sioux City.

During the Sunday session, Wahls addressed results for the party in recent elections and where Iowa Democrats need to go.

"It’s clear that the Democratic Party has some work to do in terms of rebuilding our institutions and winning some tough races," Wahls said. "So even though we held even as a team, you were really focused on making sure that we can get back to our majority and we have a government that’s working for everyday Iowans."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

