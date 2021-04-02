Mason City stabbing injures two, causes MercyOne lockdown

Mason City police and Iowa State Patrol officers investigated the scene of a double stabbing on Mason City's north end on Thursday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a call was broadcast over the police scanner requesting assistance on 15th Street Northeast for a person with stab wounds to the gut and head lacerations, and another with stab wounds to the back.

The scene, which extended back into a wooded area immediately east of 15th Street Northeast, was blocked with crime-scene tape.

Several evidence markers could be seen lined up on the pavement. A trail of blood droplets was also present on the sidewalk leading to the intersection of 15th Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

A spokesperson at MercyOne confirmed the hospital was briefly locked down after the arrival of two injured men during the same timeframe. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, the representative said.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said a juvenile and adult male were hospitalized as a result of injuries. The assailant is known by at least one of the injured men, and the incident was apparently over a property dispute.