Mason City stabbing injures two, causes MercyOne lockdown
breaking top story

Mason City stabbing injures two, causes MercyOne lockdown

Mason City police and Iowa State Patrol officers investigated the scene of a double stabbing on Mason City's north end on Thursday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a call was broadcast over the police scanner requesting assistance on 15th Street Northeast for a person with stab wounds to the gut and head lacerations, and another with stab wounds to the back.

15th Northeast crime scene-3.jpg

Mason City police officers examine the crime scene at the entrance of a wooded area on east edge of 15th Street Northeast after what scanner chatter described as a stabbing occured there Thursday night.

The scene, which extended back into a wooded area immediately east of 15th Street Northeast, was blocked with crime-scene tape.

Several evidence markers could be seen lined up on the pavement. A trail of blood droplets was also present on the sidewalk leading to the intersection of 15th Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

15th Northeast crime scene-1.jpg

The east edge of 15th Street Northeast was the site of a crime-scene investigation after what scanner chatter described as a stabbing occured there Thursday night.

A spokesperson at MercyOne confirmed the hospital was briefly locked down after the arrival of two injured men during the same timeframe. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, the representative said.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said a juvenile and adult male were hospitalized as a result of injuries. The assailant is known by at least one of the injured men, and the incident was apparently over a property dispute. 

15th Northeast crime scene-2.jpg

Mason City police and Iowa State Patrol officers stand at the entrance of a wooded area on east edge of 15th Street Northeast after what scanner chatter described as a stabbing occured there Thursday night.

The incident is not related to a homicide investigation which was also underway Thursday, and no danger to the public related to this incident is present, according to the Mason City Police Department.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

