Mason City property owners can expect a slight decrease in the city's tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The City Council set a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy during its regular meeting Tuesday, with formal adoption of the budget as a whole expected at the March 21 meeting.

The proposal caps levies at $10.94 per $1,000 of property value. The current rate is $11.33 per $1,000, a difference, according to Mayor Bill Schickel, of $.39 per $1,000, a reduction of 1.22%.

Mason City listed the average home value as $112,500 in its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report, the most recent valuation numbers available. For the average homeowner, it would mean a reduction in yearly taxes from $1,274.70 to $1,231.05, a $43.65 per year savings.

In 2022, the city collected $14.19 million in levies against a total of $1.25 billion in valued property. That amount will decrease in 2023. While property in the city is valued at $1.28 billion, the 1.22% reduction in levies will reduce collections to $14.018 million, a difference of nearly $174,000.

Complicating matters for the city's Finance Department, the state of Iowa miscalculated its property tax rollback for next fiscal year. According to meeting minutes from the Jan. 26 council work session, City Finance Director Brent Hinson stated "it came out today that the state had made a large error in calculating the residential rollback, which meant a $375,000 hole in the budget for Mason City." Hinson did not recommend raising the tax rate, stressing the city is "very robust in its undesignated fund balance and could take a hit if needed."

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that lets Iowa property owners off the hook for about $130 million in taxes they otherwise would have paid under the erroneous assessment formula, but leaves local governments holding the bag.

Changes to property tax law in 2013 and 2021 changed multiresidential properties, like apartment complexes, to be taxed at the same rate as all residential properties.

However, no corresponding changes were made to the section of Iowa Code that defines the mathematical formula used to calculate the number that is used to establish the statewide taxable value for each property class subject to taxation by cities, counties, school districts, community colleges and other taxing entities.

The result: A higher percentage for residential property as a whole, because former multiresidential was included. That “rollback rate” — designed to cap the total taxable value for homes and farms from increasing more than 3% — was set at 56.5% when it should have been 54.6%.

Statewide, it means a swing of tens of millions of property tax dollars.