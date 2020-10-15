Mason City sets agenda for coming year

Though a lot has changed in the past year, Wednesday night's yearly agenda setting for the Mason City Council showed that some things stay the same. Some focuses don't shift.
At the same meeting on Sept. 4, 2019, the council identified blight and infrastructure as top priorities for the year to come. This time out, blight and infrastructure stayed on.
With the former, council members acknowledged that city officials made major progress in addressing blight concerns but that more still could be done.
"(I'm) pleased we’re starting to get some of these blighted properties taken care of, (we need to) continue and expand it if possible," as Fourth Ward Councilmember John Jaszewski said.
As for infrastructure, councilmembers made a point of saying that major components of the River City Renaissance needed to finally materialize in 2021. "We all agree that River City Renaissance has to be on there. It is the priority," First Ward Councilmember John Lee said.
For blight issues, At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams pointed out that it's a multi-faceted concern: "When I say blight enforcement it’s also code enforcement and trying to get compliance from property owners."
A monthly report read by City Administrator Aaron Burnett at a September council meeting detailed that while the city had demolished or renovated 10 "chronically blighted properties" over the past year, it had also worked with 10 more to reach compliance. At that time, 15 others were starting the compliance process. The report went on to say that many properties didn't need to go through any kind of court proceedings because the owners of those properties were "proactive in addressing the properties through renovation work or selling to another owner willing to make the needed investments."
After that 2019 agenda meeting, the city set a goal of addressing at least 40 properties with blight concerns before the end of 2020 which is a real possibility with two months still to go.
As for infrastructure, council did make it clear that finishing the outstanding components of the River City Renaissance project (the hotel, the pavilion) is the top priority as it's been around in some form or fashion for much of the past decade.
"I think that’s something our public is looking at and saying 'You promised us this project, why isn’t it going up?' The hotel we haven’t seen any progress and I’d like to see that completed," Jaszewski said.
But it's not the only priority.
Councilmembers also advocated for recreational development to potentially boost quality of life for current residents and make the city a kind of regional destination for leisure. "I think that we are poised to really make ourselves an outdoor recreation center in North Iowa," Second Ward Councilmember Will Symonds said.
To that end, Symonds said that he wants to see progress made on the Winnebago Dam mitigation which is meant to make the stretch of river running through town more navigable for wildlife and recreationalists alike.
In conjunction with that, At-Large Councilmember Tom Thoma said that making progress on recreational paths in town should be a primary goal as well. A facet of that is completing the High Line Trail which would run along parts of the former Minneapolis and St. Louis rail lines and would connect the south side of Mason City to the Lime Creek Nature Center. Full improvements on that are set to occur once the final tract of land is acquired.
Near the beginning of the meeting, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel mentioned some of his agenda items for the year to come. And although one of them dealt specifically with the ongoing pandemic, it also expressed a principle that's core to these sorts of meetings.
"It’s really important we come out of this COVID thing stronger than where we were," Schickel said. So it is with agenda setting.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
