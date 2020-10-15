Mason City sets agenda for coming year

"I think that’s something our public is looking at and saying 'You promised us this project, why isn’t it going up?' The hotel we haven’t seen any progress and I’d like to see that completed," Jaszewski said.

But it's not the only priority.

Councilmembers also advocated for recreational development to potentially boost quality of life for current residents and make the city a kind of regional destination for leisure. "I think that we are poised to really make ourselves an outdoor recreation center in North Iowa," Second Ward Councilmember Will Symonds said.

To that end, Symonds said that he wants to see progress made on the Winnebago Dam mitigation which is meant to make the stretch of river running through town more navigable for wildlife and recreationalists alike.