Mason City services could be impacted if COVID-19 trends don't subside

In the past month, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened across Iowa including in Cerro Gordo County.
Just from Monday to Friday for the week of Nov. 16, active cases rose from 1,458 to 1,753. Hospitalizations reached 96 and the number of people who died in the county with COVID went from 32 to 38.
Such an uptick hasn't spared Mason City or its officials.
At the most recent Mason City Council meeting on Nov. 17, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the pandemic is starting to have "a large impact on city workforce."
What Burnett meant by that is that between positive tests and precautionary quarantining, COVID is causing more absenteeism for city staff. However, he was quick to point out at the meeting that overall numbers are below 10% and cases are clustered within certain departments.
If cases continue to spread and hamper more of city workforce, there are tweaks that Mason City residents might start seeing. That includes sanitation.
During the council meeting, Burnett acknowledged that there could be a situation this winter where a mix of COVID absences and severe weather would force staff to prioritize road clearance and snow removal over trash pick up. In such a case, pick up could go from weekly to twice a month.
"(Would you) notify public ahead of time about sanitation?" Fourth Ward Councilmember John Jaszewski asked Burnett during the meeting.
"We will use all of our press tools available to us," Burnett responded.
But Burnett was clear during the meeting and in a follow-up chat that this sort of tweak is on the outer limit of what residents might see if the numbers don't subside and continue to impact city operations.
"We will do our best to make sure those service impacts are as little as possible," Burnett said.
Right now, the city is trying to keep what he called a "a delicate balance" of trying to match up resources to the services that are essential to the community as those resources are getting strained.
"It does require that we move staff around to backfill departments experiencing larger absentee rates," Burnett said.
For a department such as sanitation there are already certain ways of doing things in place that can help in these situations.
The larger operations and maintenance staff cross trains and has workers that can swing between different jobs when needed. That's something the city has had to do even in non-COVID times.
"So a lot of it isn’t so much that it’s something that needs to be created out of whole cloth, brand new, the reality is that we have to move stuff around normally," Burnett said. "It’s more taking of plans you have in place and modifying them for what’s going to be a longer event."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
