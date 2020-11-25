Mason City services could be impacted if COVID-19 trends don't subside

During the council meeting, Burnett acknowledged that there could be a situation this winter where a mix of COVID absences and severe weather would force staff to prioritize road clearance and snow removal over trash pick up. In such a case, pick up could go from weekly to twice a month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"(Would you) notify public ahead of time about sanitation?" Fourth Ward Councilmember John Jaszewski asked Burnett during the meeting.

"We will use all of our press tools available to us," Burnett responded.

But Burnett was clear during the meeting and in a follow-up chat that this sort of tweak is on the outer limit of what residents might see if the numbers don't subside and continue to impact city operations.

"We will do our best to make sure those service impacts are as little as possible," Burnett said.

Right now, the city is trying to keep what he called a "a delicate balance" of trying to match up resources to the services that are essential to the community as those resources are getting strained.

"It does require that we move staff around to backfill departments experiencing larger absentee rates," Burnett said.