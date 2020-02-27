Mason City Senior Activity Center has longstanding dance tradition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For this particular day, it's a three-piece, with Charlotte Meinter piping in warm accordion, Merlin Bartz ably blurting away on tuba and Fiddler's Lounge owner Jimmie Clark holding things down with drum work and muted trumpet playing. Even though Clark is a long-time pro with plenty of experience, he still gets ribbed by Meinter, who jokingly asked: "You ready to play?"

Slow and steady

When they first start in with polka tunes, the dance floor is mostly unoccupied — but that quickly changes as time marches on. The second song, a rework of "Have I Told You Lately," enticed a few more toward the diagonal center tiles. Before long, the sound of feet slowly shuffling across the floor was in competition with the band itself.

"We have had such beautiful crowds," Diekhuis noted. But Muchmore made sure to mention that those crowds aren't getting any younger. Younger in this case being 65 and up.

Not that the folks there are too preoccupied with who else does or doesn't show up. They just want to dance.

Even with a busted-up arm, Russell Ball, 85, came out to dance. And he managed to keep up despite having his arm in a sling.