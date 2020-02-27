Mason City Senior Activity Center has longstanding dance tradition

Thirty-plus years is plenty long to keep up any tradition.
That's more than enough time for a fashion trend to rise and fall and come back again. The careers of most musical artists don't come anywhere close to lasting that long.
But that's exactly how long Mason City's Senior Activity Center has maintained its dancing streak for.
Each and every week, now on Wednesdays, the center welcomes any and all seniors who are interested in busting loose, cutting a rug and breaking a leg. Metaphorically speaking, of course. The only barrier to entry is a $5 fee, collected in coffee cans at the front, and then participants can dance two hours straight from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Near and far
According to one long-time attendee, Marge Muchmore, some of the dancers come from as far away as Charles City and Lake Mills. "It's the same group every week, added or subtracted, but the same basic group," Muchmore said.
Rita Diekhuis, 93, lives relatively close by and has been coming almost as long as the Center has been entertaining folks with dance events. "Rain or shine, blizzard, whatever," Diekhuis joked.
On good days, the center will have about 30 people out on the white tile dance floor swaying to and fro to music from the Char's Band.
For this particular day, it's a three-piece, with Charlotte Meinter piping in warm accordion, Merlin Bartz ably blurting away on tuba and Fiddler's Lounge owner Jimmie Clark holding things down with drum work and muted trumpet playing. Even though Clark is a long-time pro with plenty of experience, he still gets ribbed by Meinter, who jokingly asked: "You ready to play?"
Slow and steady
When they first start in with polka tunes, the dance floor is mostly unoccupied — but that quickly changes as time marches on. The second song, a rework of "Have I Told You Lately," enticed a few more toward the diagonal center tiles. Before long, the sound of feet slowly shuffling across the floor was in competition with the band itself.
"We have had such beautiful crowds," Diekhuis noted. But Muchmore made sure to mention that those crowds aren't getting any younger. Younger in this case being 65 and up.
Not that the folks there are too preoccupied with who else does or doesn't show up. They just want to dance.
Even with a busted-up arm, Russell Ball, 85, came out to dance. And he managed to keep up despite having his arm in a sling.
He and his wife Betty, also 85, come most weeks and go to Osage three times a month, as well, because they just like dancing that much. "We enjoy it," Ball said. "(We) get to to meet a lot of people that way."
As for his arm, he said that it doesn't bug him at all while he's dancing.
