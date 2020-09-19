Mason City sees success in blight concerns

One of the main departments in Mason City working on the issue is Development Services. According to its director, Steven Van Steenhuyse, there are a few main compliance issues that qualify a property as blighted and in need of compliance.

"The first obviously is abandonment. There’s no one taking care of it and people can go in and out. It could attract various forms of crime and things we want to avoid," Van Steenhuyse said. "The second thing is a lack of maintenance. That devalues the neighborhood. Also if it can be a harbor for vermin."

Van Steenhuyse said a particularly tough case of abandonment the city had to get involved with was a pair of houses on adjacent lots under the same ownership that had been vacant for a long time. The owner had passed away and that person's heirs didn't have an interest in the property. So that one took some time.

"We had to find anyone with interest in the property…We couldn’t find the responsible party… We got a lot of assistance from attorneys," Van Steenhuyse said.

He acknowledged that his department and others in the city still have work to do on the matter.