Mason City sees decrease in student enrollment

The more students that the district has, the more Supplemental State Aid it receives – roughly $6,800 per student. That means the impact of 130.72 fewer students in the district results in losing out on close to $900,000 of state aid for the next fiscal school year.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to weather, and we’ll talk about that when we talk about our staffing plan and our budget for next year,” Versteeg said.

The Mason City district saw a decrease in students that open enrolled in, and an increase in students that open enrolled out.

This fall, the district had 155 students open enroll in, which is 21 less than last year, and it had 208.80 students open enroll out, which is 58.20 more than last year.

In the 2016-17 school year, certified enrollment was at 3,741.98. This year, the school recorded its official certified enrollment at 3,493.86, a 248.12-student decrease from five years ago.

In comparison, the Clear Lake Community School District saw an increase in certified enrollment. The district is up 34 students this year, and 81 students from two years ago.