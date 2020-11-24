 Skip to main content
Mason City sees decrease in student enrollment
Roosevelt 3

Fourth grade teacher Kendal Ausborn helps Zaylynn Shellhart during his class at Roosevelt Elementary earlier this year.

Over the past couple months, one topic has remained a constant at the Mason City Board of Education meetings on the first and third Monday of every month.

That topic is certified enrollment.

This year, the Mason City Community School District saw a 130.72-student decrease in enrollment – a trend that Superintendent Dave Versteeg said isn’t uncommon among other districts in Iowa.

“Across the state of Iowa, enrollment is down 3.5%,” Versteeg said at a board meeting in October. “We haven’t seen the total number yet, but we’re not alone in declining enrollment for a lot of reasons. There are a few people that did see an increase, but they can’t really explain it very well.”

The .72 on the official number of students actually comes from a weighted enrollment system – the system that Mason City currently has in place.

“No student is a percent but, this is called weighted enrollment,” Versteeg explained. “That’s another term for it ... a second language learner is .1, so that person would be 1.1.”

Versteeg said other areas that give students extra decimals are homeschooled students and students who are taking college credit courses.

Student enrollment affects the budget for the upcoming fiscal school year. Enrollment for the 2019-20 school year at Mason City was up 31.19 students – meaning the extra funds coming from the increase of students was factored in for the 2020-21 school year.

The more students that the district has, the more Supplemental State Aid it receives – roughly $6,800 per student. That means the impact of 130.72 fewer students in the district results in losing out on close to $900,000 of state aid for the next fiscal school year.

Board meeting MC

A photo from a board meeting in late October of this year.

“It’s something that we’re going to have to weather, and we’ll talk about that when we talk about our staffing plan and our budget for next year,” Versteeg said.

The Mason City district saw a decrease in students that open enrolled in, and an increase in students that open enrolled out.

This fall, the district had 155 students open enroll in, which is 21 less than last year, and it had 208.80 students open enroll out, which is 58.20 more than last year.

In the 2016-17 school year, certified enrollment was at 3,741.98. This year, the school recorded its official certified enrollment at 3,493.86, a 248.12-student decrease from five years ago.

In comparison, the Clear Lake Community School District saw an increase in certified enrollment. The district is up 34 students this year, and 81 students from two years ago.

Superintendent: Clear Lake Schools sees continued increase in student enrollment

“I think it’s got a lot to do with Clear Lake as a school district and the things we’re doing,” Superintendent Doug Gee said. “We’ve added new programming for the school district while most are reducing and cutting back.”

Although enrollment is down this year, Mason City still has plans for improving the district in the coming years. One thing that the board recently approved is the natatorium and fieldhouse addition that will cost over $25 million, and is projected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

For now, the decrease in enrollment is something the board will address when looking at the fiscal year for 2021-22.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

