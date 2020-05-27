Mason City Schools to take part in Summer Food Service Program
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City Schools to take part in Summer Food Service Program

  • 0
Emergency lunch 3

A sack lunch and snack are handed out at Harding Elementary on Tuesday as part of the Mason City School District's emergency lunch plan.

Mason City Schools' free lunch program, put into place after classes were suspended due to COVID-19, will end on Wednesday, June 3, and transition into the districts' annual Summer Food Service Program on Monday, June 8.

The program will run Monday through Friday until Aug. 21, and will be available free to all children on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pickup times and locations are as follows:

Harding Elementary, 1239 N Rhode Island Ave.

Lunch and snack: 11-11:45 a.m.

YMCA, 1840 S Monroe Ave.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Snack: 3-3:15 p.m.

Mason City Parks and Rec, Southbridge Mall, 100 S. Delaware Ave.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Snack: 3-3:15 p.m.

For more information, call school Community Relations at 641-421-4401.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News