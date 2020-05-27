Mason City Schools to take part in Summer Food Service Program

Mason City Schools' free lunch program, put into place after classes were suspended due to COVID-19, will end on Wednesday, June 3, and transition into the districts' annual Summer Food Service Program on Monday, June 8.
The program will run Monday through Friday until Aug. 21, and will be available free to all children on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pickup times and locations are as follows:
Harding Elementary, 1239 N Rhode Island Ave.
Lunch and snack: 11-11:45 a.m.
YMCA, 1840 S Monroe Ave.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon
Snack: 3-3:15 p.m.
Mason City Parks and Rec, Southbridge Mall, 100 S. Delaware Ave.
Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Snack: 3-3:15 p.m.
For more information, call school Community Relations at 641-421-4401.
