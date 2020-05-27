Mason City Schools to take part in Summer Food Service Program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mason City Schools' free lunch program, put into place after classes were suspended due to COVID-19, will end on Wednesday, June 3, and transition into the districts' annual Summer Food Service Program on Monday, June 8.

The program will run Monday through Friday until Aug. 21, and will be available free to all children on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pickup times and locations are as follows:

Harding Elementary, 1239 N Rhode Island Ave.

Lunch and snack: 11-11:45 a.m.

YMCA, 1840 S Monroe Ave.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Snack: 3-3:15 p.m.

Mason City Parks and Rec, Southbridge Mall, 100 S. Delaware Ave.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Snack: 3-3:15 p.m.

For more information, call school Community Relations at 641-421-4401.

+13 2020 Star Class: Mason City's top students and athletes Starting out as a ceremony to honor student athletes, Star Class evolved over the years to also include and recognize high academic achievemen…

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.