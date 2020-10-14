 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City schools slowly return students, cases remain low
0 comments
alert featured

Mason City schools slowly return students, cases remain low

{{featured_button_text}}

After starting off in a hybrid model of learning, kindergarten through second grade students in the Mason City Community School District returned to the classroom for a four-day school week on Oct. 5.

Roosevelt 1

Fourth-grader Alex Trainer wears a mask as he works on his laptop in Kendal Ausborn's class at Roosevelt Elementary on Tuesday in Mason City.

Despite the influx of students in the elementary schools throughout the district, Mason City schools reported zero positive cases district-wide during that week in the weekly report released last Friday.

“I do think the mitigation strategies are working and those numbers really speak for themselves that what we’re doing is helping,” Roosevelt Elementary Principal Dan Arjes said. “We’re really not seeing spread happening at the elementary level.”

There’s only been 16 positive cases of COVID-19 reported for all students in the district in the seven weeks of school so far. With a student-body population of 3,300 students district-wide, the percentage of students who have contracted the virus is incredibly low.

Mason City has applied many mitigation strategies in order to keep COVID-19 out of the district. Some of those include mandating face masks since the start of school and sticking to a hybrid schedule to limit student interaction and contact.

And after the kindergarten through second grade group of students returned in a more full-time capacity, the weekly numbers were the best they’ve been since the start of school.

So what’s the secret?

Roosevelt 2

Fourth-graders wear masks as they work on their laptops in Kendal Ausborn's class at Roosevelt Elementary on Tuesday in Mason City.

“To say that we’re doing something better than others are, I don’t know enough about that,” Arjes said. “I can just tell you that we’re doing everything that we can that makes sense to safely reopen the schools.”

Whatever the case may be, the results from the first week of returning a group of students are encouraging for district leaders moving forward.

Cerro Gordo’s 14-day rolling average of positive test percentage sits at 6.4% – less than the nearly 10% that the county sat at when the district started up school back at the end of August.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The district purposely decided to start school in a hybrid model, with masks required, to safely pay attention to the results of surrounding districts that had different plans and watch for new guidance from the health organizations and the state.

“We felt like we needed to have kind of a middle ground position going in to be able to make a better decision,” Arjes said. “We’ll continue to be aware of what the data is telling us and what our health is looking like at all the buildings throughout the district.”

Although he found it weird at first, Roosevelt fourth grade teacher Kendal Ausborn says he’s gotten used to the new procedures of teaching. He says that’s the case for his kids, too, and the number of cases within the district has reflected the students being so receptive of change.

Roosevelt 3

Fourth grade teacher Kendal Ausborn helps Zaylynn Shellhart during his class at Roosevelt Elementary on Tuesday in Mason City.

“There was a little worry about whether or not these kids are going to be able to keep them on or play with them all the time, and really we haven’t had a lot of issues like that,” Ausborn said.

The next step in the return process is bringing back third and fourth grade students at the elementary schools on Oct. 26. Ausborn says he’s looking forward to getting his students back.

“From an educational standpoint I think these kids have missed out on a lot already,” Ausborn said. “I’m excited to have them all back and work through content a little bit faster and cover more material.”

John Adams Middle School and the high school plan on returning to a four-day school week on Nov. 2. Lincoln Intermediate will return on Nov. 9. As long as the numbers stay low, Arjes says more students returning is a good thing.

“Taking more steps towards normalcy is a positive for everybody right now,” Arjes said.

ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member

VIDEO: Mason City at home volleyball invite

North Iowa Celebrations

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fall Surge of COVD-19 Has Arrived, Doctors Say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News