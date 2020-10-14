Mason City schools slowly return students, cases remain low

So what’s the secret?

“To say that we’re doing something better than others are, I don’t know enough about that,” Arjes said. “I can just tell you that we’re doing everything that we can that makes sense to safely reopen the schools.”

Whatever the case may be, the results from the first week of returning a group of students are encouraging for district leaders moving forward.

Cerro Gordo’s 14-day rolling average of positive test percentage sits at 6.4% – less than the nearly 10% that the county sat at when the district started up school back at the end of August.

The district purposely decided to start school in a hybrid model, with masks required, to safely pay attention to the results of surrounding districts that had different plans and watch for new guidance from the health organizations and the state.

“We felt like we needed to have kind of a middle ground position going in to be able to make a better decision,” Arjes said. “We’ll continue to be aware of what the data is telling us and what our health is looking like at all the buildings throughout the district.”