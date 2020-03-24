Mason City Schools reducing pickup for free lunches from 5 days to 2

Concern for the safety of its volunteers and the community, and the shortage of one key item have caused the Mason City School district to reduce the its grab and go free lunch program from five days to two.

Participants will still receive five days' worth of lunches, said Superintendent Dave Versteeg, they'll just get all the food in two days.

Beginning Monday, participants will receive meals for that day and Tuesday. On Wednesday, they'll receive meals for that day, Thursday and Friday. It will still run from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Harding and Roosevelt.

Those who received deliveries will continue to get them, but now on a drop and knock system. Volunteers will not wait for someone to come to the door.

Versteeg said the district has to ration its supply of brown lunch bags as its supplier doesn't have any and is unsure of when there will be more.

School food services workers at the two different school locations relayed more than 200 meals to students and families in the district on the first day of the program last week.

More than 75 meals were handed out at each location in the first 30 minutes.