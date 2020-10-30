Mason City schools prepare to select bid for fieldhouse and natatorium addition

The hot topic of the Mason City Board of Education meetings the past couple of months has surrounded the new fieldhouse and natatorium addition.
The project is in the final phases of getting the official green light and bids were opened on Oct. 22. The board had originally planned to review bid recommendations at Thursday night’s meeting, but have pushed it back to this coming Monday.
“We changed that,” Superintendent Dave Versteeg said after Thursday’s meeting. “We just weren’t quite ready. We’re going to do it Monday at our special meeting before the Committee of the Whole.”
At past board meetings, the cost for the addition alone has been estimated around $25.89 million.
The district has received and opened bids from nine different construction companies. The architecture firm Bergland and Cram and the administration are in the process of reviewing the bids and will give recommendations to the board on Monday.
The base bid amounts range from $23,995,000 to $27,949,000, but the actual low bid has yet to be determined. The base bid projection is just a starting point and there are several bids that are still in the mix for overall low bid depending on which alternates are accepted. Versteeg says there are 10 alternative bids, with 23 options within the alternates.
The bids have many different alternative options, such as flooring and building materials, which can change the overall bid’s projected cost.
“To summarize, there are hundreds of thousands of dollars in addition and deductions possible within the 10 alternatives and 23 options,” Versteeg said. “As we make final determinations on these alternates today and through the weekend we will have a final low bid recommendation for Monday’s meeting.”
The administration’s official recommendation for the project isn’t ready yet, but it will be ready for the meeting and included in the agenda.
At an earlier board meeting, Versteeg said ground-breaking can occur any time after the finalization of bids and financing in late October. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
