Mason City schools prepare to select bid for fieldhouse and natatorium addition

The hot topic of the Mason City Board of Education meetings the past couple of months has surrounded the new fieldhouse and natatorium addition.

The project is in the final phases of getting the official green light and bids were opened on Oct. 22. The board had originally planned to review bid recommendations at Thursday night’s meeting, but have pushed it back to this coming Monday.

“We changed that,” Superintendent Dave Versteeg said after Thursday’s meeting. “We just weren’t quite ready. We’re going to do it Monday at our special meeting before the Committee of the Whole.”

At past board meetings, the cost for the addition alone has been estimated around $25.89 million.

The district has received and opened bids from nine different construction companies. The architecture firm Bergland and Cram and the administration are in the process of reviewing the bids and will give recommendations to the board on Monday.

