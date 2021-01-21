Mason City schools plan for virtual academy

“Part of our loss of students was in that increase in those students open enrolling out,” Versteeg said. “Just even getting those people to come back would financially be a good solution for the loss of enrollment in our district.”

On top of that, there is no state mandate yet that states schools can offer continuous learning again at the start of the school year. If students in Mason City wanted to keep learning online next year, they would have to apply to the Iowa Connections Academy or Clayton Ridge, according to Versteeg.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is where the motivation comes for the district to create our own,” Versteeg said.

The virtual academy would be a K-12 learning model that any student in the state could technically enroll in. However, the district is looking into marketing the academy to North Iowa specifically so students can still take part in Mason City activities if they prefer.

Versteeg spoke at Monday’s board of education meeting about the academy and showed a mock-up of what the website would look like. He also ran a promotion video that explained the facts and specifics of the academy.