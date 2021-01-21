Mason City schools plan for virtual academy

At the start of the school year, the Mason City Community School District had plans in place to offer in-person, hybrid or online continuous learning – depending on what the county and district COVID-19 situation was.
Although the district has stayed in the hybrid form of learning for the majority of the school year, 500 of its students have been educated through online continuous learning at some point.
While most students prefer the in-person or hybrid method of learning, some students actually like the online method of education. As an alternative form of learning, the district has applied to the Iowa Department of Education to start a virtual academy at the start of the upcoming school year.
“I think it just serves our interests to come up with a virtual online academy for students who are interested in that way of learning as a way to keep the kids here and offer that up,” Versteeg said. “I think there are going to be students interested.”
The district saw the need for a virtual form of learning when 35 students open enrolled out to the Iowa Connections Academy or Clayton Ridge at the start of this year. The more students the district has, the more Supplemental State Aid it receives.
Because each student is worth around $7,000 in state aid, the district lost out on close to $240,000 for the upcoming fiscal year due to the 35 students leaving for alternative virtual academies.
“Part of our loss of students was in that increase in those students open enrolling out,” Versteeg said. “Just even getting those people to come back would financially be a good solution for the loss of enrollment in our district.”
On top of that, there is no state mandate yet that states schools can offer continuous learning again at the start of the school year. If students in Mason City wanted to keep learning online next year, they would have to apply to the Iowa Connections Academy or Clayton Ridge, according to Versteeg.
“This is where the motivation comes for the district to create our own,” Versteeg said.
The virtual academy would be a K-12 learning model that any student in the state could technically enroll in. However, the district is looking into marketing the academy to North Iowa specifically so students can still take part in Mason City activities if they prefer.
Versteeg spoke at Monday’s board of education meeting about the academy and showed a mock-up of what the website would look like. He also ran a promotion video that explained the facts and specifics of the academy.
“Students in the Mason City virtual academy will be able to take core subject areas and elective courses,” High School Principal Dan Long said in the video. “All of these courses will be taught by our very own certified teachers within the district using our district curriculum and materials.”
Versteeg says the academy will provide a parallel to in-person learning and offer the same kind of opportunities students would receive face-to-face in a different way.
Even though the core classwork would be done online, students in the virtual academy would be able to participate in athletics, activities and field trips. Similar to traditional schooling, the academy would also have programs for special education and gifted and talented students.
“It’s not going to be the same as continuous learning, but it’s still virtual,” Versteeg said. “It’s still Mason City classes. I think where it’s probably not really where continuous learning is because it is its own dedicated staff and that’s all they do.”
The district hasn't had the academy approved by the Department of Education yet, but Versteeg says it will work hand-in-hand with the state to make this alternative form of education an option this fall.
