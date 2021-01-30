Mason City schools plan for five-day in-person school week after state education bill passes

Since the start of the school year, Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg says that he’s gotten more questions about when the district will be going back to five-day in-person learning over any other subject.
But it wasn’t necessarily Versteeg or the board of education’s call.
On Thursday night, the Iowa legislature passed an education bill requiring schools to give parents the option to learn in a full-time, in-person setting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed off on the bill on Friday morning.
Now the Mason City Community School District is planning on starting five-day in-person schooling back up on the week of Feb. 15.
“We were always looking for what the logical next step was based on the health, safety and availability for our staff to make that happen,” Versteeg said. “It’s probably faster than we were going to do it, but not way out faster than what we were planning.”
The district had spent the majority of the year in a hybrid schedule and is currently in a four-day, in-person schedule with Wednesday being used as a planning day for teachers and staff.
Despite the in-person option, Mason City still has around 400 students choosing to learn continuously from online. Versteeg says the Wednesday planning day was used in large part for teachers to keep up with their online students and plan for the next two days.
In order for those teachers to still have time to work with continuous learning students, the district has a plan to shorten the normal school days by a small amount of time.
“How do we continue to support teachers who are teaching online and handing out five day a week students? That’s part of the rationale for getting out a little earlier than we normally have,” Versteeg said. “Because we can still provide enough time for teachers to be able to do both jobs at the same time.”
The bill that was passed requiring districts to offer full-time, in-person learning can only be waived for two reasons: A Public Health Disaster Declaration issued by Reynolds or the Iowa Department of Education granting a waiver request to a district that has a high number of teachers and staff quarantining.
“I’m pleased to take another important step forward in our COVID recovery by ensuring that every child and family in Iowa has the opportunity to attend school 100% in-person if that’s their choice,” Reynolds said about the bill that goes into effect on Feb. 15.
School districts are still required to give students and families an option to learn virtually, which will be taken advantage of. Just over 12% of Mason City’s student-body learns strictly online.
Just west of Mason City, the Clear Lake district has offered in-person learning since the start of the school year. According to the district’s COVID-19 tracker dashboard updated last Friday, of Clear Lake’s 1,405 students, about 8.9%, or 125, of them are currently learning remotely.
There have been no teacher COVID-19 cases within the Mason City district over the last two weeks. Cerro Gordo County also sits at 8% as of Friday afternoon for its 14-day rolling average.
For Mason City, the low COVID-19 numbers within the district over the past few weeks, combined with the low transmission rate, gives the district hope that it can effectively and safely educate students once it starts back up full-time.
“That’s been part of what we monitor when thinking about getting back to five-day week school,” Versteeg said. "We’ve been wanting to get back to a five-day week of school, so we’ve been planning for that. We’re ready for it."
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.