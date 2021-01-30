Mason City schools plan for five-day in-person school week after state education bill passes

In order for those teachers to still have time to work with continuous learning students, the district has a plan to shorten the normal school days by a small amount of time.

“How do we continue to support teachers who are teaching online and handing out five day a week students? That’s part of the rationale for getting out a little earlier than we normally have,” Versteeg said. “Because we can still provide enough time for teachers to be able to do both jobs at the same time.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill that was passed requiring districts to offer full-time, in-person learning can only be waived for two reasons: A Public Health Disaster Declaration issued by Reynolds or the Iowa Department of Education granting a waiver request to a district that has a high number of teachers and staff quarantining.

“I’m pleased to take another important step forward in our COVID recovery by ensuring that every child and family in Iowa has the opportunity to attend school 100% in-person if that’s their choice,” Reynolds said about the bill that goes into effect on Feb. 15.

School districts are still required to give students and families an option to learn virtually, which will be taken advantage of. Just over 12% of Mason City’s student-body learns strictly online.