 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City schools' nurses receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City schools' nurses receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}
MC Nurses

Photo courtesy of the Mason City Community School District.

After 10 long months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a sign of hope has hit the Mason City Community School District.

According to the district's Facebook page, nurses from Mason City schools received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Jefferson Elementary nurse Jolene Schweitzer shared that receiving the vaccine was "quick and painless."

"Getting this vaccine today is the first step in getting back to a place of normalcy for us all," Schweitzer said. "I want to get back to seeing our students' maskless smiling faces and to be able to sit with them when they are sick, hurt, or scared."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The nurses will receive their second doses of the vaccine in a couple weeks.

Earlier this week at Monday's board of education meeting, Superintendent Dave Versteeg shared that 80% of the district's staff would take vaccine if offered, according to a survey sent out across the district.

Versteeg shared that, as of Monday, there was no direct timeline for when staff would be able to receive the vaccine.

MC Nurse

Photo courtesy of the Mason City Community School District.

Healthcare workers are some of the first to receive the vaccine nationwide and that's proven to be the case here in Mason City.

"I am fortunate to work with an amazing group of nurses that care so much for our students and staff and together we want to do everything we can to help our community move forward," Schweitzer said.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dem slams Trump for unrest at Capitol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News