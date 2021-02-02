Mason City schools' Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction will retire

A pillar within the Mason City Community School District's administrative team will be leaving the district.

Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky is set to retire at the end of the school year. She was approved for early retirement at Jan. 18's board of education meeting.

Pecinovsky has served in the position for the last five years, and has spent over half of her working career working in North Iowa. In 2017, Pecinovsky was named a finalist for the Iowa Central Office Administrator of the Year Award.

Pecinovsky has worked over the past year to ensure Mason City's education did not drop off during the COVID-19 pandemic. She helped with developing in-person, hybrid and online learning models, was active in the district's mission to give out hotspots and worked directly with teachers in the district to ensure success.

Pecinovsky declined to comment for this story.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg and the board of education reviewed the process to fill the vacant position at Monday night's board meeting at the Mason City Administration Building.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

