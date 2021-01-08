 Skip to main content
Mason City schools' COVID-19 numbers low, despite winter break
Mason City schools' COVID-19 numbers low, despite winter break

Mason City High School

The Mason City High School is now requiring that all graduating seniors take a financial literacy class.

Both Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg and Cerro Gordo County Public Health Director Brian Hanft have mentioned in the past that COVID-19 numbers within school districts could spike after students and staff spend time away on holiday breaks.

But that doesn't seem to be the case for the Mason City Community School District right now.

In Friday's report of the Mason City COVID-19 tracker dashboard – the first since winter break – the district only had 10 student cases and two staff cases for the week.

In comparison, there were 32 student cases and 11 staff cases in the first full week of school after Thanksgiving.

“What I can tell you in the short term is, there’s always this lag between what happened last week and what happens this week," Versteeg told the Globe Gazette after Thanksgiving break.

While the numbers could still spike by next Friday's report, the end of the Jan. 4-8 school week was relatively calm. This week's worst day was the first day back from break. Seven of the week's 10 student cases, and 31 of the week's 42 quarantined students, were reported on Monday.

The numbers in the Mason City district reflects those of the county. As of Friday afternoon, Cerro Gordo County sits at an 11.5% 14-day rolling average – the 16th-lowest transmission rate out of 99 counties.

The transmission rate of just over 11% is a far cry from the above-20% rate the county was at for much of November and early December.

However, the Mason City district is still sticking to its plan of keeping grades 5-12 in a hybrid model of learning for the foreseeable future.

board meeting 1/4

The Mason City Board of Education met on Monday night for its Committee of the Whole meeting.

"We're sticking to the December 19 plan with the start of the second semester for those three buildings," Versteeg said at Monday's board of education meeting. "Our other elementary buildings have been in the four-day week since middle of October. There's no change for any of those buildings plans at that point."

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

