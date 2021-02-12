Mason City schools’ COVID-19 cases lowest in a month ahead of full-time return

After the Iowa state legislature passed a bill requiring all schools to offer a full-time in-person learning experience, the Mason City Community School District was confident that it could handle the return.
One of the main reasons for the district’s confidence has been the relatively low COVID-19 cases and quarantines since students and staff returned to school after winter break.
This week’s report of the district’s weekly COVID-19 tracker dashboard was the best in nearly a month. Out of a student-body population of approximately 3,300, only three positive cases were reported. For the staff, only one case.
Those numbers were the best weekly report since the week of Jan. 11-15, where the district had two cases for both students and staff. Another positive is Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day rolling average of 6% as of Friday afternoon.
Cerro Gordo Public Health Director Brian Hanft attributes the low numbers in the schools primarily with the governor’s mask-mandate and social distancing requirements back on Nov. 19. He says when numbers within the school districts were at their highest in October and early November, it largely had to do with what was going on outside of the walls in the community.
“When we look at the school systems and their ability to implement a mask mandate in essence within their walls, we see low numbers through the schools,” Hanft said.
The Mason City district will return to a full five-day week schedule starting on Tuesday. Since the start of the school year, the district has remained in some sort of a hybrid schedule – with Wednesdays used as an off-day for students and planning day for teachers.
The plan was always to get back to a full-time learning schedule according to Superintendent Dave Versteeg. However, the state legislation did speed up the process.
“We were always looking for what the logical next step was based on the health, safety and availability for our staff to make that happen,” Superintendent Dave Versteeg said.
With the numbers remaining low, and new CDC recommendations stating that in-person learning can be done safely and effectively – Hanft is confident that the change in the weekly learning schedule won’t lead to a jump in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Hanft went as far as to say that he supports schools returning full-time if done safely.
“We talk regularly with all of our school superintendents,” Hanft said. “They’re really doing a fantastic job. They’re emphasizing social distancing requirements. They’re got the system down. They require their kids to wear the masks pretty consistently throughout the walls.”
“You’re just not seeing the numbers like we anticipated back in the fall,” Hanft continued. “I support it. I think it makes sense and I think schools are some of the safest places that kids can be.”
