Mason City schools’ COVID-19 cases lowest in a month ahead of full-time return

After the Iowa state legislature passed a bill requiring all schools to offer a full-time in-person learning experience, the Mason City Community School District was confident that it could handle the return.

One of the main reasons for the district’s confidence has been the relatively low COVID-19 cases and quarantines since students and staff returned to school after winter break.

This week’s report of the district’s weekly COVID-19 tracker dashboard was the best in nearly a month. Out of a student-body population of approximately 3,300, only three positive cases were reported. For the staff, only one case.

Those numbers were the best weekly report since the week of Jan. 11-15, where the district had two cases for both students and staff. Another positive is Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day rolling average of 6% as of Friday afternoon.

Cerro Gordo Public Health Director Brian Hanft attributes the low numbers in the schools primarily with the governor’s mask-mandate and social distancing requirements back on Nov. 19. He says when numbers within the school districts were at their highest in October and early November, it largely had to do with what was going on outside of the walls in the community.