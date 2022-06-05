Mason City School District takes lessons from virtual academy's first year

With year one over for the virtual academy, the Mason City School District is looking for areas to improve.

Over the past school year, the Mason City School District's virtual academy served 117 students, with 13 being open-enrolled

"I think we learned a lot during this first year so that we can improve things going into next year," said Director of Special Education and Student Services Heidi Venem.

The virtual academy, which allows students to continue learning online instead of going to a physical classroom, is funded through ESSER funds and open-enrollment dollars. Students who chose the virtual option had to stay in it for an entire semester before considering going back to a traditional setting.

Students use Chromebooks and Google-based technology for their assignments. Teachers use Google Classroom as the web-based platform, which enables them to create an online classroom area in which they can manage all the documents that their students need. Documents are stored on Google Drive and edited in its apps, such as Google Docs and Sheets.

In addition to all their coursework being online, students in virtual academy are still able to participate in athletics, activities and field trips. The academy has programs for special education and gifted and talented students as well.

The virtual academy already has 48 students registered for the 2022-23 school year, but that number will grow when it gets closer to registration time.

"We're just kind of in that stage of, are we going to get back up to where we were. Will we have over 100 students this year or will it be lower," Venem said.

A marketing push was created to advertise the availability of the virtual academy during mid-March, according to Venem. She added there wasn't much of a response, and the best way to advertise was through word of mouth.

A change for the virtual academy next year, along with making it more sustainable, is building the secondary courses into the high school master schedule.

"There'll be some teachers that as a part of their assignment during the day will have virtual academy classes built into their schedule. They might teach five courses of English and then the sixth one might be virtual academy English," said Venem.

Venem said it would be like teaching one course fewer for teachers and offer better times for students to meet virtually. With this change, the district will have fewer stipend positions.

According to Venem, the virtual academy accomplishments this year were with one-to-one time, student accommodations, and having strong relationships. Virtual academy students also did well with their grades during this first year.

"(Teachers) say they feel closer to the kids and they feel closer to the families. They're connected to the families and really have a strong relationship with them. We wouldn't have expected that, thinking that they're meeting virtually," said Venem.

"Like our regular schools, we had some kids that we just lost since the pandemic that didn't show up to school this year either. I think attendance is hard in all settings," Venem said.

On the flip side, virtual academy had issues with attendance and knowing whether a student was really attending or if their camera was just turned off. Venem said multiple reasons, such as anxiety issues, play a role in whether a student attends class off-camera.

Mason City schools is looking into possibly changing the rules of when a student can go in and out of virtual academy. A reason for this is because some students began to struggle at the midway point of the semester.

"We are just doing the best that we can to maintain and move forward and make sure that we're able to meet all our students' needs," said Venem.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

