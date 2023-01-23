Mason City School District expands preschool, Transitional Kindergarten programs

The Mason City Community School District is expanding its 4-year-old preschool program to include an all-day option that meets five days a week.

By working with a local child-care provider, the district will offer wrap-around child-care services in addition to its half-day preschool program to better meet the needs of families, according to a press release.

The goals of this change are to fill existing gaps in the community for families who need quality part-time child care and to support more children attending preschool.

Children must be four years old by Sept. 15, 2023, to qualify. DHS child-care assistance will be accepted for wrap-around services. Morning and afternoon half-day preschool classes that meet four days a week will still be provided. Busing at the beginning and end of preschool sessions will be provided.

The district is also adding a new Transitional Kindergarten (TK) program for children who are five years old by Sept. 15, 2023, but may not yet be ready to attend kindergarten.

TK is an all-day program that follows the same calendar as K-12 classes. Fees to attend TK will be the same as K-6 registration fees, and busing is available. The district plans to expand to offer TK in each elementary school building, but will begin by offering two sections of TK for up to 40 total students for the 23-24 school year.

Anyone interested in having their child attend TK should apply on the district’s website prior to April 15, 2023.

Student enrollment in TK will be prioritized based on age and may consider teacher recommendation or other relevant developmental information. Parents will be notified of acceptance into the program by May 1, 2023.

TK will be offered at Roosevelt and Hoover Elementary Schools in the 23-24 school year, but registration is open to any Mason City resident student or children who open-enroll into the Mason City Community School District.

Registration for preschool for the 23-24 school year is open and can be found on the district’s website www.masoncityschools.org. Anyone with questions is invited to contact Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Bridgette Exman at 641-450-5002.