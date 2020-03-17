Mason City School District emergency lunch plan sees major response in first day

"It's just nice to see families that are able to get what they need and have that interaction," Arjes saidi.

He added that it's important to have those sorts of connections right now, however brief and at a distance, and that what workers are doing goes beyond just the district.

"This is bigger than just the school's situation," he said.

Lisa Koenig, a worker at Harding, agreed with Arjes.

"We're thankful we're able to help, and we're glad people are using it whether they need it or not," she said. "I enjoy it. It makes me feel good to help the community like this."

At present time, the School District is planning to run these lunch pick-up stations Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which could be vital with Gov. Kim Reynolds' Tuesday announcement that imposes limits on gatherings larger than 10 people at restaurants until at least March 31.

The way the pick up program is structured: Any district kids and parents are able to come by and get lunch as well as a snack.

