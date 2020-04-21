Mason City School Board OKs $37 million bond issue, some for new fieldhouse

Mason City Schools' Board of Education on Monday unanimously OK'd the issuance of $37 million in bonds to, among other things, finance the construction of its new, $26 million fieldhouse.
There was no discussion and no one called in to a public hearing held during the Facebook Live meeting.
But there has been plenty of discussion in the past about the fieldhouse, which began as an auxiliary gym/pool project and then grew from there. On March 3, voters approved the district using SAVE revenue -- money each district in the state gets from a penny sales tax.
From there, the school board continued to fine tune the details of the project, working with architect Bergland + Cram. The fieldhouse, which will be attached to the high school, will hold a gym, two full-length courts, four cross courts, a running track and an eight-lane pool.
While approving the issuance of bonds for the project brings it closer to fruition it doesn't cement the financing. A potential hurdle for the board is the revenue from the penny sales tax. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, proceeds from such taxes are shrinking. If the district receives less money from the state, then the board will have to re-consider how to pay for the project.
The remaining money from the $37 million bond issuance is to refinance existing district loans for a better interest rate.
In other action on Monday night, the board:
Approved paying district staff through the end of April. The board will have to take up paying staff for the rest of the year at a future meeting. The money was already part of the district's existing budget.
Hired new Athletic Director Tracy Johnson. Johnson's contract entitles him to $106,702.47 in compensation, $12,968.28 for dependent medical and dental insurance, $480 cell phone allowance and $75 vision reimbursement. Johnson will start on July 1.
Hired a new principal for Hoover Elementary School. Sara Grimm is a Riceville native and previously taught and served as an administrator in the Osage and West Hancock school districts. She will earn $100,124.06, as well as the same medical and dental, cell phone and vision payments as Johnson. Grimm will start on July 1.
Heard from several administrators on how the district continues to handle educating its students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bottom line: The district continues to fine tune its voluntary learning opportunities for students and in the coming weeks should have concrete data about what kind of participation the district is seeing. The district also continues to serve more than 2,700 grab-and-go or delivered meals each week and is working to determine how the summer food program will be administered. The district is also continuing to work through credit and grade point average issues seniors face as well as questions about graduation and the district's Senior Awards ceremony. There were no concrete plans unveiled on Monday night.
