Mason City School Board hears additional COVID-19 response plans
Mason City School Board hears additional COVID-19 response plans

Mason City School Board meeting

Mason City School Board members met on Monday night and furthered district-wide discussions on COVID-19 response policies, including what to do about pay.

Though it had other items on the agenda Monday night, the Mason City School Board took plenty of time to get up to speed on what district officials had done to address concerns created by COVID-19 fallout while also trying to work ahead on what would need to be done in coming days. 

Since the district had set up and announced an emergency food program a little more than an hour before, the Board spent a little less time on that than it did on pay for school employees and how to deal with sick leave policies. 

Immediate responses 

One benefit in working on the current payment issue is that pay is staggered in such a way that the administration won't need to seriously worry about missed pay until April rolls around. 

Even still, Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg made it clear that payment is an issue that the administration will be proactive on.

"We should commit to paying our people," Versteeg said while he and board members made it clear that no benefits or pay will be affected by the current 30-day cancellation period. As the group discussed the matter further, they decided that the next meeting, on April 6, should be used to set more of the payment plans in stone. 

Another prominent issue from a Monday morning meet that Versteeg and others advanced, somewhat, was the issue of medicine for students. 

Board Member Jacob Schweitzer asked Versteeg how parents would be able to get essentials for their kids and Versteeg informed him and the rest of the Board that school nurses in each building will be contacting families whose kids use any type of medicine. "Always call ahead," Versteeg emphasized. He also added that parents can call ahead to the building they need to go to and work out a time 

In general Versteeg and others were in agreement that it's important to keep people out of buildings as much as possible. So the administration offices will be open but walk-ins are going to be significantly curtailed. 

Extended-term adjustments

At the meeting, the Board didn't just discuss what to do about employee pay. It also covered had to deal with paid leave in this particular time. 

Mason City Community School District Human Resources Director Tom Drzycimski told the Board that if an employee had to be quarantined and ran out of the available number of sick days, an additional 10 days of paid leave could possibly be granted to fill in the gaps. 

Drzycimski let the Board know that this interim policy would run through June 30 though they did discuss using this specific case as a template going forward for how the school district could assist employees with leaves with minor disruptions. The main sentiment Drzycimski imparted on the Board during his time was that an employee should absolutely use sick leave if quarantined.

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled
Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

