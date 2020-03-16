Mason City School Board hears additional COVID-19 response plans

Though it had other items on the agenda Monday night, the Mason City School Board took plenty of time to get up to speed on what district officials had done to address concerns created by COVID-19 fallout while also trying to work ahead on what would need to be done in coming days.
Since the district had set up and announced an emergency food program a little more than an hour before, the Board spent a little less time on that than it did on pay for school employees and how to deal with sick leave policies.
Immediate responses
One benefit in working on the current payment issue is that pay is staggered in such a way that the administration won't need to seriously worry about missed pay until April rolls around.
Even still, Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg made it clear that payment is an issue that the administration will be proactive on.
"We should commit to paying our people," Versteeg said while he and board members made it clear that no benefits or pay will be affected by the current 30-day cancellation period. As the group discussed the matter further, they decided that the next meeting, on April 6, should be used to set more of the payment plans in stone.
You have free articles remaining.
Another prominent issue from a Monday morning meet that Versteeg and others advanced, somewhat, was the issue of medicine for students.
Board Member Jacob Schweitzer asked Versteeg how parents would be able to get essentials for their kids and Versteeg informed him and the rest of the Board that school nurses in each building will be contacting families whose kids use any type of medicine. "Always call ahead," Versteeg emphasized. He also added that parents can call ahead to the building they need to go to and work out a time
In general Versteeg and others were in agreement that it's important to keep people out of buildings as much as possible. So the administration offices will be open but walk-ins are going to be significantly curtailed.
Extended-term adjustments
At the meeting, the Board didn't just discuss what to do about employee pay. It also covered had to deal with paid leave in this particular time.
Mason City Community School District Human Resources Director Tom Drzycimski told the Board that if an employee had to be quarantined and ran out of the available number of sick days, an additional 10 days of paid leave could possibly be granted to fill in the gaps.
Drzycimski let the Board know that this interim policy would run through June 30 though they did discuss using this specific case as a template going forward for how the school district could assist employees with leaves with minor disruptions. The main sentiment Drzycimski imparted on the Board during his time was that an employee should absolutely use sick leave if quarantined.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Plenty of weekend news to catch up on this Monday:
The city of Clear Lake may be considering another developer for a hotel and conference center project east of Interstate 35.
In the face of substantial community spread of the coronavirus, Forest City CSD and West Hancock CSD are closing for the next four weeks.
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and legislative leaders will suspend their 2020 session for at le…
The Clear Lake Community School District will be closed for 30 days.
The chance of nabbing a rabbit on Feb. 29 is something that only occurs once in every four years.
What you need to see now is all the new development that is taking place. You read and hear about one project or another but what is happening collectively is amazing.
Visit globegazette.com/extras/celebrations for online forms to submit your Celebration items. Deadline for Sunday publication is 5 p.m. Monday.
To a regular person, going for a long walk might take the better part of an afternoon.
Government bodies in Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright are getting up-to-date info to residents while staying in routine contact with state and national groups.
Following talks with Cerro Gordo County Public Health, along with the community school district, in efforts to contain COVID-19, the Mason Cit…
Can someone please tell me -- why the run on toilet paper?
After competing Monday at an indoor girls track meet, assistant coach Roman Ott gave his discus and shot put throwers the week off to enjoy th…
The Clear Lake City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for its proposed 2020-21 budget.
City still confident it will hit March 31 deadline for financing and July 1 deadline for construction to start.
Mason City Community Schools students will enjoy their spring break for just a little bit longer.
There are now cases spread across four counties: Carroll, Harrison, Johnson and Pottawattamie.
Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.
The City of Forest City organized plans and procedures for handling coronavirus with multiple various community entities - plans that include temporarily closing doors.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.