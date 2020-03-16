Mason City School Board hears additional COVID-19 response plans

Though it had other items on the agenda Monday night, the Mason City School Board took plenty of time to get up to speed on what district officials had done to address concerns created by COVID-19 fallout while also trying to work ahead on what would need to be done in coming days.

Since the district had set up and announced an emergency food program a little more than an hour before, the Board spent a little less time on that than it did on pay for school employees and how to deal with sick leave policies.

Immediate responses

One benefit in working on the current payment issue is that pay is staggered in such a way that the administration won't need to seriously worry about missed pay until April rolls around.

Even still, Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg made it clear that payment is an issue that the administration will be proactive on.