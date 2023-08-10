The Mason City School Board on Monday heard a presentation from a business that integrates school districts' infrastructure capabilities with the cellular grid.

Arcadia Towers is an Ohio-based company that builds and manages cell reception towers, and has recently begun partnering with school districts in order to lease space for the towers; as well as using existing fixtures such as stadium lights to house the equipment, which then is leased by Arcadia to major cell-phone carriers to boost their signals.

"Schools in particular have safety concerns, and having a reliable signal is something that is critical, especially in emergency situations," said Billy Patterson of Arcadia towers, in his presentation to the board.

In their own studies, Patterson said Arcadia identified around six locations on the district's property that would be viable locations for the towers; two of the current "dead or nearly dead zones" happen to be the areas around the Mason City High School and around the Roosevelt/Lincoln campuses.

"This could generate some revenue and some rent for the district," said Superintendent Pat Hamilton. Utilizing existing light poles at the athletic facilities would not only boost the signals around the school, but support public infrastructure that could be utilized by everyone.

"I don't think cell phones are going away any time soon," joked Hamilton.

Patterson said that Olwein School District signed an agreement to partner with Arcadia last month, and similar proposals are on the board agendas for Wapsie Valley and Council Bluffs School Districts.

"We continue to make good progress in Iowa, we've had plenty of success in Ohio, and are starting to go down to the Kansas City area."

Arcadia's presentation, which includes their map of the existing 5G coverage in Mason City, can be viewed within the minutes of Monday's meeting on the district's website.

The board will consider a master marketing agreement with Arcadia at the next regularly scheduled meeting on August 21.

In other news, the board heard from activities coordinators Matt Berkley and Curt Klaahsen, who updated the board on changes to the 2024-25 coaches' handbook.

In their re-tooling of the handbook, a committee of coaches added a statement of core beliefs for the athletic programs at the district which states that "As a Riverhawk, ALL activities are important and support each other by working together to build positive relationships within our programs and promote the success of every student and every program."

"One of the things that our coaches wanted for core values were that we were unified, we were together committed to excellence, pride as a Riverhawk, and integrity in everything that we do. So that's going to drive everything that our programs do this year."

The handbook contains updated job descriptions and what's expected from head and assistant coaches in the district and allows the district to set standards to conduct comprehensive yearly evaluations of coaches, according to Berkley and Klaahsen.

Ten guarantees added to the handbook ensures that, "All coaches should owe every high school athlete at Mason City High School...some individual time, encouragement regardless of the athlete's level of ability, a reasonable opportunity to compete, top notch role modeling, the absence of foul language, assistance and guidance with personal problems that arise in every young person's life, a well-structured athletic environment, recognition for contributions each athlete has made to the team, firm, fair and consistent discipline, and the right to have a high school career not consumed by the 'year round' single sport mentality."

The board conducted a first reading on a number of policy changes as a part of its five-year review of board policies. Namely, language changes and updates are being considered for student-centered policies regarding absences and truancy (which continue to be a problem plaguing the district) and amending board policy to address student tobacco and drug usage, another huge concern of parents and school officials.

School board president Peterson Jean-Pierre, in discussing how to update the policies towards alcohol, tobacco and other drug use, said "We want to hold students accountable, but we also want to make sure we educate them...and I don't mean just the scare tactic, because the 14-, 15-, 16-year-old students...they fear nothing, they're scared of nothing."

Hamilton said "I'll be honest, I don't think we have a good answer to this right now. We're kind of out in the wilderness with this stuff...the vaping thing happened so fast. We have vape detectors now in multiple bathrooms, and the [metal detecting] wand. This isn't just a Mason City problem, it's everywhere."

Peterson posed the question that when implementing these policies, "How do we really educate them on the risks and the future effects that they're causing to themselves?"

The board will conduct a second reading of the policies at the August 21 meeting, after which the edits made in the course of the review will be made publicly available before they are debated and put to a vote.