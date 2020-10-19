Mason City school board approves bonds for fieldhouse, saving money

In an effort to save money in the long run, the Mason City Board of Education approved a resolution to issue $37 million in SAVE bonds at Monday night's meeting.
Over two-thirds of the money will go toward the new natatorium and fieldhouse. The rest goes to refinancing existing debt at a lower interest rate.
"We're estimating the cost of the new facility at $25 million," Superintendent Dave Versteeg said after the meeting. "We're going to restructure or re-finance $12 million of our current debt. That's where we get the $37 million. That makes our payments and savings overall, less than they would be if we did them separate."
Based off projected enrollment numbers, the resolution will save Mason City schools approximately $105,000 on old debt. It will also save up to $517,000 in principal and interest payments on the new debt.
The bidding process for the addition, which will feature an 11-lane pool, 200-meter indoor track and three multi-purpose courts, has been opened.
According to Versteeg, 52 contractors from across the Midwest were present at a walk-through meeting last week. The bids for the project are due this Thursday at 2 p.m.
Then, the district will open the bids after 2 p.m. on Thursday and organize them. At a special board meeting on Oct. 29, the board will review recommendations from the architecture firm Bergland and Cram and Mason City administration and sell the bonds for that bid.
At an earlier board meeting, Versteeg said ground-breaking can occur any time after the finalization of bids and financing in late October. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
In other news, Versteeg gave an update on students being phased into a four-day full-time school week. After starting out the school year in a hybrid format, the district has since returned kindergarten through second grade students on Oct. 5 and will return third through fifth grade students next Monday.
In the two weeks since returning kindergarten through second grade, the district had only one student and one staff member test positive for COVID-19.
"We look forward to bringing everybody back," Versteeg said.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
