Mason City's historic Suzie Q Cafe is open once again

Seventy-three years after first opening, almost one year since being sold by previous owner Troy Levenhagen and a little more than month since it was mentioned in Mayor Bill Schickel's "Decade of Doing" speech, Mason City's historic downtown restaurant the Suzie Q Cafe is doing business again.
According to Manager Tahmyrah Lytle, business has been steady since the 10-seat restaurant had a soft opening Tuesday for lunch. Near closing time, 3 p.m., on Wednesday, seating at the brand new counter was still at a premium. It's one of just several parts things inside the Suzie Q that needed some TLC.
Lytle previously said that her and head cook Stephanie Zick thought they'd be able to re-open not long after the place was sold but that's not how it worked out at all.
"We discovered that the place was in pretty rough shape, clearly due to years of existing as a popular greasy spoon in downtown Mason City," Lytle joked. So most of the restaurant's infrastructure needed to be updated.
And though the changes to the Valentine diner's interior are immediately noticeable, tweaks to the menu are a little more subtle.
You have free articles remaining.
The pork tenderloin stayed put but is now accompanied by a few more health-conscious items, salads and such, as well as some sweeter fair (milkshakes and malts). Dressings, like the ranch offering, are homemade and pack a robust dill flavor. It's a blend of old and new. Familiar and fresh.
History
Valentine diners were the brainchild of Arthur Valentine of Wichita, Kansas, and became popular shortly after World War II. They were designed and sold as portable sandwich shops that could be loaded on the back of a flatbed truck and moved from one location to another. The diners are shaped in the form of a railroad car and have a counter and 10 stools.
Since Mason City's opened in 1947, it's had multiple owners including: Renus Lytle, Marlin Butz and Troy Levenhagen. Levenhagen purchased the business from Lois Awe in 2007 and did a façade renovation in 2014. He finally sold the diner in March 2019 for about $70,000.
In October 2019, the restaurant was named "Iowa's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Cafe" by MSN. In the article, writer Kiersten Hickman said "It may look small, but this little cafe in Mason City, Iowa, sure is mighty!"
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.