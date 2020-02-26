Mason City's historic Suzie Q Cafe is open once again

Seventy-three years after first opening, almost one year since being sold by previous owner Troy Levenhagen and a little more than month since it was mentioned in Mayor Bill Schickel's "Decade of Doing" speech, Mason City's historic downtown restaurant the Suzie Q Cafe is doing business again.

According to Manager Tahmyrah Lytle, business has been steady since the 10-seat restaurant had a soft opening Tuesday for lunch. Near closing time, 3 p.m., on Wednesday, seating at the brand new counter was still at a premium. It's one of just several parts things inside the Suzie Q that needed some TLC.

Lytle previously said that her and head cook Stephanie Zick thought they'd be able to re-open not long after the place was sold but that's not how it worked out at all.

"We discovered that the place was in pretty rough shape, clearly due to years of existing as a popular greasy spoon in downtown Mason City," Lytle joked. So most of the restaurant's infrastructure needed to be updated.