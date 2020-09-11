 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City road closure through this afternoon
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City road closure through this afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}
First Street Northwest road closure

Throughout much of Friday, motorists in Mason City may well need to adjust their routes.

City workers are doing construction on First Street Northwest between Monroe and Jackson Avenues from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The work is be done for repairs on the railroad's "Quiet Zone." As a result, drivers are asked to use an alternative route. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Remembering 9/11 attacks 19 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News