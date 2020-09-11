Mason City road closure through this afternoon

Throughout much of Friday, motorists in Mason City may well need to adjust their routes.
City workers are doing construction on First Street Northwest between Monroe and Jackson Avenues from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The work is be done for repairs on the railroad's "Quiet Zone." As a result, drivers are asked to use an alternative route.
