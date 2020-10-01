Mason City road closure starting on Monday

When Monday starts, motorists in Mason City might need to find different routes to take as the the Mason City Utility Crew is closing South Carolina Avenue between First and Third Street Southeast.

According to a press release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the work is needed to remove an unused water line in the area and is expected to last until Thursday, Oct. 8.

"Access to individual driveways in this area will be allowed during this road closure but entry must be made from the north," Burnett said in the release.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

