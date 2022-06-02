Mason City road closure for sewer repairs starts June 6

Some in Mason City might need to find new routes starting June 6.

City of Mason City announced on Thursday that Operation and Maintenance Utility Crew will close North Pierce Avenue between Ninth and 12th streets northwest on Monday, June 6. The closure is to repair a sewer main and will last until Friday, June 10.

If people have questions about the closure, contact Joe Bohl at 641-421-3677.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

