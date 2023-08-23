The River City Kiwanis will be holding a garage sale with thousands of items this Friday and Saturday at United Way of North Central Iowa, 2911 Fourth St SE, Mason City. The sale will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, running until 7 p.m. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The River City Kiwanis Club - Mason City boasts 101 members and according to Gary Wattnem planning the sale has been an extraordinary team effort. "Our members donated items and we've had lots of community donations. There's tools, office equipment and boardroom quality chairs. There's kitchen appliances, collectible glassware and even an 8000 watt generator," Wattnem said.

The sale is to raise operating funds for the club to support youth activities throughout North Iowa. Gary Lindgren touts the leadership programs Kiwanis backs in the city.

"We have programs in Harding, Lincoln, John Adams and the High School. We put a lot of effort towards the Parks and Rec sports and we maintain the Kiwanis park at 14th Street Northeast and North Carolina Avenue," Lindgren said.

For more information, visit www.rivercitykiwanisclub.com.