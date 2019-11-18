When he was still among the living, Hungarian-American escape artist and illusionist Harry Houdini had an enemy of sorts that he never minded felling: Spiritualists. The proto-stuntman couldn't stand clairvoyants, fortune tellers, palm readers or psychics — so much so that he would attend spiritualist events for the sole purpose of debunking them.
During one particular case, Houdini met with "The Spaniard with X-Ray Eyes" Joaquín Argamasilla and proved that Argamasilla could not actually see through boxes to read the numbers on dice, he was simply peeking when no one noticed. After that, Argamasilla never practiced again.
For Mason City, it's in the ordinances
Residents of the 1950s-era Mason City wouldn't have needed the assistance of someone such as Houdini to prevent so-called "flim-flam men" from preying on the suggestible: they had local government.
In 1953, the Mason City Council passed an ordinance that explicitly stated: "It shall be unlawful for any person to carry on the business of or act as a fortune teller, palmist, clairvoyant, or phrenologist, or to tell fortunes, practice phrenology, palmistry or clairvoyancy" (1953 Code § 28-78).
Such laws were not wholly uncommon in America. As far back as 1799, there was a law on the book that categorized fortune tellers and palmists as "disorderly persons." But, at that time, members of more "fringe" religious groups risked getting caught up in such broad nets.
According to an article by Christine Corcos about "State Bans and Regulations of Crafty Sciences Speech and Activity" in the post-World War II era, that shifted and local law enforcement became more adept at targeting spiritualism practices rife with fraud.
Corcos argues in the article that legislatures and law enforcement were more likely to go after "crafty sciences speakers" more than other speakers in large part because of links that government perceives between such speech and fraud and deception. Because those speeches were often given to people for money it was reasoned that the speakers were potentially endangering public welfare by profiting off of vulnerable clients.
So to keep from getting bowled over by local law enforcement, many fortune tellers and like-minded practitioners shifted their arguments from a freedom of religion question to a freedom of speech question.
Even so, many local governments didn't let up on these spiritualists.
As late as 2010, Annapolis, Maryland dictated that only those with "good moral character" could apply for a fortune-telling license. A Time article about the matter also found that Salem, Massachusetts (of witch-trial fame) had tightened background checks on psychics in 2007. Though it did make things easier for fortune tellers to establish themselves.
A change for Mason City
Now, Mason City's easing up as well.
In October 2019, the local government moved toward cleaning up certain language related to mobile business vendors and removing the 1953 section of city code dealing with fortune tellers and the like.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley wrote to City Administrator Aaron Burnett recommending the change because the '53 statute was of its time.
"Sixty-six years later, we are in a different place in American culture. Citizens and guests to our community may seek the council of someone in helping to predict information about their life."
A 2015 piece by Fortune reported that the fortune-telling industry topped out at $1.9 billion in 2014.
Whether or not that means clairvoyants will soon be bringing more coin to town remains to be seen.
