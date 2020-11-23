Mason City residents share memories of longtime Birdsall's owner David Escher

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Rest In Peace my long time friend," she wrote.

Both Kyle Anderson and Valerie Cumming wrote that they worked for Birdsall's when they were teenagers and that Escher was plenty helpful to them.

"I still often think about conversations we had and advice he gave me while I worked at Birdsall’s. I held him in high regard and am sad to see him pass," Anderson wrote.

Michele Nettleton worked at Birdsall's for four years and had a bit of a quirky memory to share about Escher.

"Dave always came cruising in singing a little ditty to himself. I loved that about him," she wrote.

Mark Repp, who worked at Birdsalls for 50 years, and worked with Escher as boss for at least half of that time, said that Escher was his work family and he was Escher’s work brother. He never felt uncomfortable sharing ideas or ways of doing things with Escher, even if those ideas weren’t always acted on. To Escher, Mark and his wife Pat, who also worked at the store for years, were the glue that held the place together.

Back in August, Escher said he had thoughts about reopening the store in September.